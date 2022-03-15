South Florida Sinus & Allergy Center: Chronic Rhinitis What You Need to Know Nationally Recognized Otolaryngologist Lee Mandel, M.D., F.A.C.C., F.A.R.S. Provides the Answers

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / According to the World Allergy Organization, an international non-profit organization dedicated to the science, education, and clinical practice of treating allergies, more than 400 million people worldwide suffer from rhinitis.

A large percentage of those suffering remain underdiagnosed or undertreated. With between 10-30% of the adult population in the United States affected, and up to 40% of children, Rhinitis ranks as the fifth most common chronic disease.

This season marks a time when rhinitis flare-ups are increasingly common, largely due to increased allergies throughout the spring and summer months.

Centralized in Fort Lauderdale and Plantation Florida, South Florida Sinus & Allergy takes time to educate the public about this ever-prevalent condition, the signs and symptoms associated with it, and treatment options available.

Understanding Chronic Rhinitis

As defined by the Mayo Clinic, Rhinitis is a medical term used to describe inflammation that occurs in the inner lining of the nose. Rhinitis may be described as 'chronic' when it lasts for more than four consecutive weeks, according to Dr. Lee M. Mandel, M.D., F.A.C.S., F.A.R.S, director of the South Allergy Sinus and Allergy Center.

Allergic vs Non-Allergic Rhinitis

More often than not, the culprit behind chronic rhinitis is allergies. However, there may be other underlying pathologies involved according to healthcare professionals at the allergy clinic.

Allergic Rhinitis: Commonly referred to as 'hay fever', is typically caused by a reaction to the presence of allergens, including but not limited to dander, dust, mold spores, dust mites, ragweed spores and pollen. In the presence of these allergens, the body's immune system goes into overdrive, causing inflammation.

Non-allergic Rhinitis: This type of rhinitis is generally the result of environmental conditions. Triggers may include irritants such as chemicals, pollution, tobacco smoke and strong odors such as from perfumes and detergents. Non-allergic rhinitis may also be triggered by rapid changes in the weather, upper respiratory infections, spicy foods, hormonal changes, certain medications, excessive stress, and overuse of nasal decongestant sprays.

Identifying the Signs and Symptoms of Rhinitis

According to Dr. Lee M. Mandel, the primary symptom associated with chronic rhinitis is nasal congestion. This often manifests as the patient feeling the need to frequently blow their nose but to no avail, with little mucus actually being expelled. Dr. Mandel explains that "This phenomenon is due to the nasal passages being narrowed by inflammation and swelling, not the buildup of mucus."

Common Symptoms Associated with Rhinitis May Include:

Nasal congestion

Runny nose

Feeling the need to clear the nose but no mucus comes out

Sneezing

Cough

Post-nasal drip

Headaches

Bluish discoloration under eyelids (with allergic rhinitis)

Potential Complications that Can Arise from Rhinitis

If left untreated, the South Florida Sinus and Allergy Center wants people to know that the condition can result in mild to moderate complications.

Complications that Can Arise Include:

The development of nasal polyps that may make it hard to breathe

Sinusitis, an inflammation of the sinuses

More frequent middle ear infections

Reduced quality of life due to symptoms that can make daily activities less enjoyable

Treatment Options for Rhinitis

Diagnostic Testing

South Florida Sinus and Allergy understands the importance of understanding the underlying cause of a patient's rhinitis flare-up. Diagnosis may involve use of a nasal endoscopy, CT scan and/or sinus culture.

If allergies are suspected, an allergy test is a simple diagnostic procedure to identify potential culprits. South Florida Sinus and Allergy Center uses a proprietary technique that requires fewer pricks and tests to identify more allergens.

Immunotherapy

Using the body's own immune system, immunotherapy acts to 'train' the patient's body to not react to certain allergens. Over time, the goal is to progressively acclimate the immune system to the target allergens, building up a type of tolerance.

ClairiFix Cooling

A feat of modern medicine, ClariFix is currently the only FDA approved medical device capable of effectively and safely treating chronic allergic and non-allergic rhinitis. Utilizing a form of cryotherapy, the procedure takes as little as five minutes to perform with results capable of offering relief for years.

Oral Mucosal Immunotherapy (OMIT)

A type of immunotherapy, this treatment involves the use of a custom-tailored toothpaste that aids patients in building up an immunity to certain allergens.

Minimally Invasive Nasal Procedures

When it comes to rhinitis, the South Florida Sinus and Allergy Center offers several minimally invasive nasal procedures that are suitable for treating cases of rhinitis.

Options Include:

Balloon Sinuplasty

Turbinate Reduction

Septoplasty

And More

About Dr. Mandel

Dr. Mandel is Board Certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology and the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and is co-founder and executive member of the board of directors for the Society for Innovation and Technology in Otolaryngology (SITO). He is an active member of the American Academy of Otolaryngic Allergy and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

About South Florida Sinus & Allergy

South Florida Sinus & Allergy ranks among the most well-respected and sought out treatment centers for minimally invasive sinus, nasal, sleep, snoring and allergy-related sinonasal conditions. Having pioneered industry-leading techniques and specializing in custom-tailored treatment plans fit to each patient's needs, the center has set the standard for care throughout South Florida and across the U.S. Those interested in learning more about the center and its cutting-edge treatment options, Dr. Mandel, or in scheduling an appointment are encouraged to reach out via its official website or by calling 954-951-4773.

CONTACT:

Source: https://www.southfloridasinusandallergy.com/

Email: appts@gmail.com

Phone Number: 954-983-1211

SOURCE: South Florida Sinus & Allergy Center

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/693213/Chronic-Rhinitis-What-You-Need-to-Know-Nationally-Recognized-Otolaryngologist-Lee-Mandel-MD-FACC-FARS-Provides-the-Answers