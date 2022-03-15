Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2022) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of February 2022.

February 2022 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 1.7 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $1.3 billion;

CSE issuers completed 66 financings that raised an aggregate $517 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from 12 new companies, including one fundamental change of an existing issuer, bringing total listed securities to 770 as at February 28, 2022.

"The month of February highlighted how the CSE effectively supports entrepreneurial companies across all sizes and sectors, with respect to both their equity and debt requirements," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "Financing activity for the month was dominated by three large debt deals for U.S. cannabis firms, which accounted for more than 60% of the total capital raised. At the same time, our 12 new listings during the month were spread across mining, technology, and diversified industries, with one coming from the cannabis sector."

"As we previously noted, the public comment period for our proposal to revise the Exchange's listings policies concluded in early February. We are currently working with CSE's regulators to create a path to implementation in the near future. The new policies will enable the Exchange to list additional investment products, and will serve as a platform for our issuers to broaden the range of investors that they are able to attract."

What's On At the CSE

The CSE is pleased to be participating in two upcoming conferences in Miami, Florida:

The CanEx Investment Summit, which takes place on March 24, explores cannabis, hemp, psychedelics and the future of wellness. Barrington Miller, the CSE's Director of Issuer Engagement, will speak on the topic of "Navigating the Public Markets." More information is available here.

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, which will be held on April 20-21, is a premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors. Richard Carleton will speak on a panel on April 20 titled "The Companies Building the Global Cannabis Opportunity." Please click here for more information. The CSE is proud to be a silver sponsor of this conference.

Richard Carleton will be speaking on a panel at the Security Traders Association of New York's Annual Conference at the New York Stock Exchange on April 4. The topic is "The Future of Digital Securities." More information is available here.

Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine

A new issue of Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine is now available. The focus of this issue is the future of food, with a look at how entrepreneurs are pioneering sustainable, plant-based solutions for the dinner table. The magazine highlights six CSE-listed companies involved in this innovative and rapidly-growing industry: Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (MILK), Blender Bites Ltd. (BITE), Nabati Foods Global Inc. (MEAL), Nepra Foods Inc. (NPRA), The Yumy Candy Company Inc. (TYUM), and Zoglo's Incredible Food Corp. (ZOG). The magazine can be viewed online here.

New Listings in February 2022

Carson River Ventures Corp. (CRIV)

Max Power Mining Corp. (MAXX)

Vegano Foods Inc. (VAGN)

Cullinan Metals Corp. (CMT)

SWMBRD Sports Inc. (SWIM)

Jones Soda Co. (JSDA)

Golden Shield Resources Inc (GSRI) - Fundamental Change

HYTN Innovations Inc. (HYTN)

Kingsview Minerals Ltd. (KVM)

MyndTec Life Sciences Inc. (MYND)

High Tide Resources Corp. (HTRC)

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (QIM)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

=============================

CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv

HashtagFinance Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/pe-podcasts/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/

Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News

Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/

Website: https://thecse.com/

Contact:

Richard Carleton, CEO

416-367-7360

richard.carleton@thecse.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116910