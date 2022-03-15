Coworking Spaces in New Jersey, New York & California - Why WorkSocial Ranked #1

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / Coworking is here to stay. It was here to stay before the coronavirus pandemic, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has solidified coworking's standing as a preferable workspace solution.

In the early days of coworking, many argued it was nothing more than a movement and trend that would eventually fade away.

Twelve years later, what started as a movement has become a full-blown industry that has entirely disrupted the way people lease and use office space. As demand for coworking spaces has risen and the industry evolved, so has the terminology. Today, many people use coworking, flexible workspace, and workspace-as-a-service to refer to the same thing.

One thing is clear, regardless of the term you decide to use, coworking spaces are here to stay and rise.

Providing a dynamic environment for small businesses to connect and grow, with their beers and coffees on tap, glass conference rooms and team-building activities, coworking spaces have become almost synonymous with indie startups over the past few decades.

Since the mid-2000s, coworking spaces around the world have been gaining popularity among businesses and emerging entrepreneurs, and have established themselves as a different way of acquiring real estate. Top coworking spaces - like WorkSocial in New Jersey- offer flexible solutions that match your individual working needs.

WorkSocial is the leading provider of coworking spaces, private office spaces, meeting rooms, training rooms and virtual offices, with prime locations in Jersey City, NJ as well as locations in Manhattan and Downtown Los Angeles. They offer a variety of workspaces suitable for individuals, teams, entrepreneurs and small businesses with a wide range of rental options from daily to monthly.

WorkSocial takes pride in meeting the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards which suggest long-term top-line growth, talent retention, cost reductions and consumer trust.

"We believe in redefining your workday by bringing wellness, happiness and leadership into the workplace. WorkSocial strives hard to give everything you need in order to work efficiently, productively, healthily and happily," says founder Natasha Mohan.

The company's services include providing private offices catering from one to 100 people, dedicated desks, hot desks, meeting rooms, boardrooms, training and conference rooms. Other features include high-speed clean internet access from the Microsoft Azure fabric, healthy food and drinks, office supplies, technology support and more.

Founder Natasha Mohan, has many years of experience in the industry and has successfully developed her business into a major local player by presenting a real and trusted alternative to the large international providers. Her mindset is pretty simple, stay curious, be humble and never stop dreaming.

According to Mohan, the most important element of the business is to help people create a shift from getting things done to creating fulfilled careers. "We do it by building a space that brings happiness back to people's workday. Happy people do good work…endorphines, serotonin, dopamine and oxytocin."

WorkSocial works with some of the biggest brands in the world, including Google, Facebook, IBM, and JPMorgan. They provide innovative coworking solutions. They have also provided affordable solutions for small businesses and local entrepreneurs.

WorkSocial takes pride in what they do and are highly regarded as not only offering a highly enjoyable working environment for its clients, but also for their employees. They experience little to no staff turnover and consistently receive glowing reviews and a high level of customer satisfaction.

"The WorkSocial team is fantastic. They are professional, kind and courteous. They truly care about making your work experience the best that it can be. The office is clean and the kitchen is always well-stocked with healthy foods. I highly recommend using their services," says one gratified client.

The company has announced a 6,000-square-foot office expansion at 111 Town Square Place in Jersey City in February 2022. Mohan claims a little more than 60% of it is already reserved.

"We love having a diverse group of businesses, agencies, people, and teams use our facility. That's what makes it so special. There is so much important work happening right here under this roof," added Mohan.

About WorkSocial

WorkSocial is a coworking space in Jersey City and Manhattan that offers shared office space and virtual office starting as low as $65/month. Their mission is to provide a workspace that supports small business endeavors, community outreach, mentoring, and entrepreneurial needs while promoting a well and happy lifestyle.

