Plintron: PLINTRON WINS 'CLOUD INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR' AT THE ASIAN TELECOM AWARDS 2022

SINGAPORE, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian Telecom Awards, which aims to recognise the achievements of telecommunication companies has announced Plintron as the winner of Cloud Initiative of the year 2022 in its latest awards ceremony. This was awarded for successful implementation of Plintron's cloud based platform for MVNOs in Italy by the delivery team based out of India.

Subhashree Radhakrishnan. Vice Chairman and Co-Founder , Plintron Group said,"Plintron is honoured with this recognition from the Asian Telecom Awards 2022 for our Cloud based Platform for MVNOs and is committed to further excellence and will be rolling out more innovative features this year."

Plintron-'s platform for MVNOs features several innovations such as a cloud-based solution with elastic scalable capacity & flexibility, complete Telco SaaS suite including NSS/BSS/OCS/OSS/GW Suites, support for aggregator MVNO model which allows launch of independent sub-branded MVNOs, amongst others.

Plintron's Telco as a Service (TaaS) model enables any brand to extend into mobile services and increase customer loyalty and engagement apart from adding an additional revenue stream & improving brand value.

Brands can focus on their core competence of sales and marketing while Plintron provides all the telecom domain expertise, GTM consulting, end to end technical solution/support and management of the entire telecom operations and regulatory compliances. This is useful for any brand having a significant footfall at its stores or visitors at its e-stores. Communities, ethnic groups and sporting clubs can also start their own MVNOs to increase member engagement.

Plintron platform also supports all market models of MVNOs from Light to Full MVNO and necessary customisations. Plintron is focused on R&D and will be rolling out more innovative platform features this year,

About Plintron

Plintron is an innovative SaaS company offering MVNE, MVNA, CPaaS and IOT solutions using its cloud communications platform. It is the world's largest multi Country end to end MVNA & MVNE provider with a client base in 6 continents. With mobile network services in 30+ countries spanning 6 continents supported by 1000+ telecom professionals, Plintron has launched 143+ MVNOs and 165 million+ mobile subscribers.

