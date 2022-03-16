Goodbye Meal Trains, Hello Crowd-Gifting - How Sirvve is Disrupting a Billion-Dollar Market

GREENSBORO, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / Back in 2020, the U.S. meal-kit and prepared meal market surged by 68.5 percent, reaching $5.8 billion, a greater increase than any recent year, according to Coresight Research.

Sirvve, an organization that delivers chef-crafted family meals, has dived headfirst into the multi-billion industry with a new service that alleviates the pain points sometimes associated with traditional meal-trains such as cooking, meal drop-offs, and fitting it in around everyone's increasingly busy schedules.

The Co-founder of Sirvve, Lee Comer, is a 30-year veteran of the hospitality industry whose experience inspired the creation of the organization.

"When her brother-in-law and business partner was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in 2015 she saw firsthand the difficulty of getting a good meal on the dinner table," Comer said.

"Add in meal trains and drop-ins by well-intended family members and friends offering another chicken pot pie and well wishes. The result is a busy and worn out family that is so grateful, but filled with feelings of being overwhelmed," Comer added.

Sirvve is the first company to offer crowd-gifting wherein people are contributing towards meals to the same benefactor. In order to make meal trains convenient Sirvve thought of creating crowd-gifting instead. Organizers can create an account and invite friends and family to contribute to the meal "campaign". The receiver understands who has given and everything is organized on their platform. And, the meals get delivered conveniently to the receiver's doorstep which is great for both parties because the person giving meals doesn't need to coordinate with the recipient and allows for people to give from long distances. It also eliminates any feelings of intrusiveness at what are often emotionally or physically sensitive times in the receiver's lives.

"It's very similar to the go fund me concept for raising money. For our platform, individual gifts contribute to the common goal of a box(es) of chef-crafted family meals." Comer said.

The difference of Sirvve's crowd-gifting from traditional meal trains is it takes it a step further by collecting dietary restrictions and preferences, cooking the meals with fresh ingredients, and delivering them to the doorsteps. Unlike other meal plan companies, Sirivve has an emphasis on the concept of giving meals as a gift and bringing the community back into the healing process. They also handle scheduling and contactless delivery, so givers don't have to worry whether they're intruding.

The company is poised to drive its concept nationally with the ability to deliver fresh meals around the US with the exception of Alaska and Hawaii. For more information on Sirvve's service visit them online at www.sirvve.com .

About Sirvve

Sirvve is a food service business in the US.

Other than serving ready-to-heat and eat meals at your doorstep they also have a program called "Second Helpings". Every time someone makes a gift to a campaign on Sirvve, a part of the meal is shared with folks who need support. For Sirvve, one of the most important things is to provide quality meals to all life-changing events.

Contact: Lee Comer

Email lee@sirvve.com

Phone 336-471-5205

SOURCE: Sirvve

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/693202/Goodbye-Meal-Trains-Hello-Crowd-Gifting--How-Sirvve-is-Disrupting-a-Billion-Dollar-Market