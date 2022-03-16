ePac Flexible Packaging Set To Accelerate Growth

All digital flexible packaging company doubles down on growth strategy

Austin, Texas USA, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Established in 2016, and just 6 years old, ePac Flexible Packaging is doubling down on the aggressive growth strategy it has deployed since the company's creation. ePac will continue to focus on helping small and medium brands achieve big brand presence, recognizing the importance of this sector in driving economic growth in all corners of the globe.

2021 was a strong year for the company, again seeing sales growth in excess of 50% YoY, and an increase in production capacity of over 30%. In North America new plants were successfully opened in Portland, Toronto, and Kansas City, and internationally in the UK, France, Poland, and Australia. ePac now operates 17 plants in North America and 6 more in Europe and Asia Pacific.

Looking forward into 2022-2023, ePac will continue expansion in North America, adding plants in the Northeast, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, and a second location in the Mountain region. Additionally, print and pouch making capacity will be increased in existing ePac operations.

On the international front, ePac has brought on 2 senior executives, Sanjit Menezes and Paul Rason to lead growth initiatives in the Asia Pacific and MENA regions. Focusing on these markets will complement ePac's growth in Europe, overseen by Managing Director, Johnny Hobeika.

To provide easy access to ePac's services the company has begun to roll-out its own e-commerce platform, coupled with web-to-print and automated workflow. These technological advancements are unique to ePac and will greatly simplify how customers order flexible packaging while opening up ePac's services to new market segments.

The company will also launch several new flexible packaging product lines, as well as an expanded roll-out of its connected packaging solution, ePacConnect.

According to ePac's Chief Operating Officer, Virag Patel: "Although we are navigating through uncharted waters from a global economic perspective, we continue to see broad market acceptance for our services. With 6 years of operation under our belt, we are more convinced than ever that ePac can continue to help brands of all sizes grow while being accretive to the communities we serve".

