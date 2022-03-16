Das Instrument H4W BMG507361001 JARDINE MATH. HLDG DL-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.03.2022The instrument H4W BMG507361001 JARDINE MATH. HLDG DL-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 17.03.2022Das Instrument AEX CH0044328745 CHUBB LTD. SF 24,15 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.03.2022The instrument AEX CH0044328745 CHUBB LTD. SF 24,15 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 17.03.2022Das Instrument 9IVA GRS310003009 QUEST HOLDINGS EO 0,443 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.03.2022The instrument 9IVA GRS310003009 QUEST HOLDINGS EO 0,443 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.03.2022Das Instrument 67B GB00BZCNLL95 BELLEVUE HE.TR.RED.LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.03.2022The instrument 67B GB00BZCNLL95 BELLEVUE HE.TR.RED.LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 17.03.2022Das Instrument 2TQ US10918L1035 BRIGHAM MIN. CL.A DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.03.2022The instrument 2TQ US10918L1035 BRIGHAM MIN. CL.A DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 17.03.2022Das Instrument AP6 FI0009009377 CAPMAN OYJ EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.03.2022The instrument AP6 FI0009009377 CAPMAN OYJ EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 17.03.2022Das Instrument K21 US50077C1062 KRATON CORP. DL -,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.03.2022The instrument K21 US50077C1062 KRATON CORP. DL -,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 16.03.2022Das Instrument S4VC GB00B5ZN1N88 SEGRO PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.03.2022The instrument S4VC GB00B5ZN1N88 SEGRO PLC LS-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 17.03.2022Das Instrument MLQ2 ID1000115207 MULTIPOLAR RP 2000 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 16.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 17.03.2022The instrument MLQ2 ID1000115207 MULTIPOLAR RP 2000 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 16.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 17.03.2022