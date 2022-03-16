DGAP-News: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH / Key word(s): Alliance

Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH: Hayashi Telempu Corporation and Adler Pelzer Group further strengthen their link



16.03.2022 / 08:01

Hagen, Germany, on March 16th, 2022 Hayashi Telempu Corporation and Adler Pelzer Group further strengthen their link Hayashi Telempu Corporation (HTC) and Adler Pelzer Group (APG) announce to further strengthen their capitalistic link and collaboration. At the exit of Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) as a shareholder of Adler Group Spa, mother company of APG, the 28% shares are purchased by HTC. FSI had been holding since May 2018 shares of Adler Group Spa during APG's growth plan through organic and external growth. HTC and APG, linked by a technical alliance since 2017, built a Joint Venture NEVHA focused on acoustic for New Energy Vehicles in 2018. They are bound by a first capitalistic tie up since January 2021 at the level of the founders of both industrial groups, embodied in GAIA, the "Global Automotive Interior Alliance". Through the stronger tie-up between HTC and APG, car makers will access enhanced product innovation, reduced environmental impact, manufacturing efficiency and global presence, at a time when mastering the interior noise in the passenger compartment and the exterior noise outside of the car is becoming a focus for OEMs, due to the electrification, autonomous driving and demand for responsible mobility. "The Market will take great advantages of this enhanced collaboration at global scale", highlighted Paolo Scudieri, President of Adler Group. Pietro Lardini, CEO of APG, commented "We are delighted to bring value to our Customers by reinforcing the combination of the best of our both companies in this further successful collaboration."

Adler Pelzer Group is a worldwide leader in design, engineering and manufacturing of acoustic and thermal components & systems for the automotive sector. With key value-added activities in-house, we deliver components optimizing acoustic performance and increasing thermal efficiency of vehicles. We engineer products to each specific vehicle need of our customers. Headquartered in Hagen, Germany, we have built a network of manufacturing plants, research and design facilities close to the main automotive hubs in the major geographic regions, in more than 80 locations with over 11,000 employees worldwide and sales of €1.17bn in 2020.

