Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Akanda (NASDAQ: AKAN) debütiert mit einem Plus von 162,5% – Halo Collective „nur“ +59%!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
16.03.2022 | 08:05
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UAB Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I: Fintech company DECTA becomes second anchor tenant at Verde

Riga, Latvia, 2022-03-16 07:53 CET --
Verde, the greenest office complex in Riga, has reached the next milestone in
its development by becoming "home" to a number of businesses of local origin
and fintech companies. Among them is international payment card processing
company DECTA which has become a second anchor tenant at Verde. 

DECTA is an international payment processing company and a principal member of
Mastercard Inc. and Visa Inc. This year, the company will grow up to 200
employees and will move to the new premises in the Verde complex with a space
of ??2300 m2. 

Marks Andrejevs, Director of DECTA: "Most of the company's achievements depend
on the team. Our goal is to motivate employees by offering the best possible
working environment. We have rented the 6th and 10th floors, which will not
only have modern workplaces with great views, but also various lounge areas. As
a progressive company, we appreciate not only the green territory and the
modern building, but also the location in the center of Riga. This gives both
our employees and customers the opportunity to easily reach us from any
location in Riga. It is important to us that the new DECTA office reflects our
values ??and vision". 

A number of Latvia-founded companies have also become tenants of Verde office
spaces. For instance, local financial investment holding ALPPES Capital, whose
portfolio includes investments in companies like Eleving Group, Longo Group and
Wash and Drive, will lease nearly 950 m2 of premises in both Verde buildings.
Construction designer SWETCH, meanwhile, will relocate its office to the 10th
floor of the A building where it will lease 600 m2. 

Andris Eizenbergs, owner of SWETCH construction design company: "In our daily
work, we pay close attention to the optimization of building materials thus
saving construction costs for our customers and reducing the buildings' overall
environmental impact. The key factors that determined our choice to relocate
the SWETCH bureau to the Verde premises was a measured use of environmental and
energy resources, as well as the opportunity to promote our employees'
day-to-day wellbeing. The modern A-class office in the developed Skanste
neighborhood in Riga will ensure a work-leisure balance for our employees and
will help our business to grow." 

Iveta Lace, Commercial Director of Verde office complex: "We are glad that
progressive companies like DECTA, Alppes Capital and Swetch appreciate the
advantages of A-class offices. This is proof that their employees' wellbeing is
the central focus of these companies, because only with this approach it is
possible to attract and retain the most talented specialists. At the same time,
we are pleased that Verde can meet all these high requirements of our tenants -
not only those concerning the architectural design, sustainability and energy
efficiency of the buildings, but also the qualities related to the esthetics of
the environment and services. I am confident that employees of our tenants will
want to come to Verde, as everything they need will be available right here -
not only workplaces, but also a fitness studio, drugstore, hairdressing saloon,
clinic, restaurant and much more." 

As reported, Latvia's leading real estate agency Colliers is the exclusive
leasing representative of Verde office complex, while the office complex's
first anchor tenant is Swiss telecommunications provider and software developer
Swisscom. Verde office complex, developed by Capitalica Asset Management, is
being built under the leadership of Notus Developers, a subsidiary of SBA
Group. The project's general contractor is LLC Velve. Total investments in
VERDE office are planned at more than EUR 65 million, and it will be the first
project implemented by Capitalica Asset Management in Latvia. 

About "VERDE"

VERDE (www.verde.lv) will be the greenest A-class office complex at the
Skanstes area in Riga (R.Hirša Street 1a), the place opposite the Latvian Fire
Fighting Museum, where Skanstes Street intersects with Hanza Street, and the
only A-class office complex the first stage of which will be commissioned in
the first half of 2022. The VERDE office complex comprises two office buildings
with a total leasable area of 30 000 m2 (45 000 m2 together with underground
parking area). VERDE has been developed in line with BREEAM Excellent and the
nZEB (nearly Zero Energy Building) standards. VERDE has been ranked among the
most-sustainable projects in the competition "Sustainability in Architecture,
Construction and Design 2020". 

VERDE embodies its green thinking in a sustainable and contemporary
architectural solution designed by Latvian architects Andris Kronbergs and
Janis Zvejnieks (Arhis Architects), applying Class A energy efficiency and
smart building management solutions. The special feature of VERDE will be
incomparable greenery on 600 m2 large terraces with trees and plants on each of
the buildings and green outdoor workspaces in the yard. According to latest
studies, scientists have proved that relaxing terraces, greenery, modern air
ventilation systems, smart lighting and wise office planning, different
conveniences and other Class A services improve well-being and productivity. 

About "Capitalica Asset Management" and "SBA Group"

Capitalica Asset Management (www.capitalica.lt) is an investment management
company licensed and supervised by Central bank of Lithuania and is managing
investment funds investing in commercial real estate in the Baltic States.
Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund, managed by Capitalica Asset Management,
owns office complex VERDE in Riga, the business centre 135 in Vilnius, the
business centre Kauno Dokas in Kaunas and the shopping centre Luize in
Klaipeda. The controlling stake (70%) of Capitalica Asset Management is held by
SBA Group, one of the largest Lithuanian business groups, and another 30% is
owned by A. Barštys' (CEO of Capitalica Asset Management) company Fox Holdings. 

SBA Group is multi-industrial group of the companies involved in real estate,
investment management, furniture manufacturing and apparel manufacturing
business. 

Information for the media:

Andrius Barštys,

CEO of "Capitalica Asset Management"

Andrius.Barstys@capitalica.lt

+370 612 30260
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.