UAB Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I: Fintech company DECTA becomes second anchor tenant at Verde

Riga, Latvia, 2022-03-16 07:53 CET -- Verde, the greenest office complex in Riga, has reached the next milestone in its development by becoming "home" to a number of businesses of local origin and fintech companies. Among them is international payment card processing company DECTA which has become a second anchor tenant at Verde. DECTA is an international payment processing company and a principal member of Mastercard Inc. and Visa Inc. This year, the company will grow up to 200 employees and will move to the new premises in the Verde complex with a space of ??2300 m2. Marks Andrejevs, Director of DECTA: "Most of the company's achievements depend on the team. Our goal is to motivate employees by offering the best possible working environment. We have rented the 6th and 10th floors, which will not only have modern workplaces with great views, but also various lounge areas. As a progressive company, we appreciate not only the green territory and the modern building, but also the location in the center of Riga. This gives both our employees and customers the opportunity to easily reach us from any location in Riga. It is important to us that the new DECTA office reflects our values ??and vision". A number of Latvia-founded companies have also become tenants of Verde office spaces. For instance, local financial investment holding ALPPES Capital, whose portfolio includes investments in companies like Eleving Group, Longo Group and Wash and Drive, will lease nearly 950 m2 of premises in both Verde buildings. Construction designer SWETCH, meanwhile, will relocate its office to the 10th floor of the A building where it will lease 600 m2. Andris Eizenbergs, owner of SWETCH construction design company: "In our daily work, we pay close attention to the optimization of building materials thus saving construction costs for our customers and reducing the buildings' overall environmental impact. The key factors that determined our choice to relocate the SWETCH bureau to the Verde premises was a measured use of environmental and energy resources, as well as the opportunity to promote our employees' day-to-day wellbeing. The modern A-class office in the developed Skanste neighborhood in Riga will ensure a work-leisure balance for our employees and will help our business to grow." Iveta Lace, Commercial Director of Verde office complex: "We are glad that progressive companies like DECTA, Alppes Capital and Swetch appreciate the advantages of A-class offices. This is proof that their employees' wellbeing is the central focus of these companies, because only with this approach it is possible to attract and retain the most talented specialists. At the same time, we are pleased that Verde can meet all these high requirements of our tenants - not only those concerning the architectural design, sustainability and energy efficiency of the buildings, but also the qualities related to the esthetics of the environment and services. I am confident that employees of our tenants will want to come to Verde, as everything they need will be available right here - not only workplaces, but also a fitness studio, drugstore, hairdressing saloon, clinic, restaurant and much more." As reported, Latvia's leading real estate agency Colliers is the exclusive leasing representative of Verde office complex, while the office complex's first anchor tenant is Swiss telecommunications provider and software developer Swisscom. Verde office complex, developed by Capitalica Asset Management, is being built under the leadership of Notus Developers, a subsidiary of SBA Group. The project's general contractor is LLC Velve. Total investments in VERDE office are planned at more than EUR 65 million, and it will be the first project implemented by Capitalica Asset Management in Latvia. About "VERDE" VERDE (www.verde.lv) will be the greenest A-class office complex at the Skanstes area in Riga (R.Hirša Street 1a), the place opposite the Latvian Fire Fighting Museum, where Skanstes Street intersects with Hanza Street, and the only A-class office complex the first stage of which will be commissioned in the first half of 2022. The VERDE office complex comprises two office buildings with a total leasable area of 30 000 m2 (45 000 m2 together with underground parking area). VERDE has been developed in line with BREEAM Excellent and the nZEB (nearly Zero Energy Building) standards. VERDE has been ranked among the most-sustainable projects in the competition "Sustainability in Architecture, Construction and Design 2020". VERDE embodies its green thinking in a sustainable and contemporary architectural solution designed by Latvian architects Andris Kronbergs and Janis Zvejnieks (Arhis Architects), applying Class A energy efficiency and smart building management solutions. The special feature of VERDE will be incomparable greenery on 600 m2 large terraces with trees and plants on each of the buildings and green outdoor workspaces in the yard. According to latest studies, scientists have proved that relaxing terraces, greenery, modern air ventilation systems, smart lighting and wise office planning, different conveniences and other Class A services improve well-being and productivity. About "Capitalica Asset Management" and "SBA Group" Capitalica Asset Management (www.capitalica.lt) is an investment management company licensed and supervised by Central bank of Lithuania and is managing investment funds investing in commercial real estate in the Baltic States. Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund, managed by Capitalica Asset Management, owns office complex VERDE in Riga, the business centre 135 in Vilnius, the business centre Kauno Dokas in Kaunas and the shopping centre Luize in Klaipeda. The controlling stake (70%) of Capitalica Asset Management is held by SBA Group, one of the largest Lithuanian business groups, and another 30% is owned by A. Barštys' (CEO of Capitalica Asset Management) company Fox Holdings. SBA Group is multi-industrial group of the companies involved in real estate, investment management, furniture manufacturing and apparel manufacturing business. 