Mittwoch, 16.03.2022
Akanda (NASDAQ: AKAN) debütiert mit einem Plus von 162,5% – Halo Collective „nur“ +59%!
WKN: 913231 ISIN: NO0010199151 Ticker-Symbol: PGS1 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.03.2022 | 08:05
PGS ASA: PGS and deepC Store signs LoI to develop carbon storage offshore Australia

March 16, 2022: PGS and deepC Store Limited ("DCS") have entered into a Letter of Intent ("LoI") to co-develop a commercial scale carbon storage project offshore Australia. PGS will provide geological and geophysical advisory services. Parties also agreed to explore broader collaboration opportunities in the region.

"Theletter of intent with DCSexpands the PGS New Energy business beyond Europe. Stakeholders in the Asia Pacific region are increasing their focus on carbon capture and storage as a key contributor to their net-zero ambitions. Geophysical data and expertise are important tools to secure safe and reliable reservoirs for carbon storage," says Berit Osnes, EVP New Energy of PGS.

"We will collaborate with PGSto co-build a leading Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) development and operation business in the Asia Pacific region.In that context, we look forward to seeking PGS's expertise and securing reliable CO2 storage sites in Australia," says Daein Cha, Managing Director and CEO of DCS.

FOR DETAILS PGS, CONTACT:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35


FOR DETAILS DCS, CONTACT:
Daein Cha, Managing Director and CEO
getintouch@deepcstore.com (mailto:getintouch@deepcstore.com)

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries.

DCS is a commercial scale CCS project developer and operator. For more information about DCS visit www.deepcstore.com

--END--


