World's leading trade event for mobility from March 29 to April 1

At Intertraffic Amsterdam, the world's leading trade event for mobility, Kapsch TrafficCom will be showcasing solutions for digital traffic control and connected vehicles and roads.

Extreme weather events are changing people's views on mobility: 72 percent are more critical of emissions and 70 percent no longer consider the current state of climate protection acceptable. This forces communities, authorities and agencies to change how they think about mobility and how they manage traffic in a modern, connected and data-based environment.

"Our partners are not only looking for sustainable solutions, but for solutions that bring some immediate impact," says Gerd Gröbminger, VP Sales CENECA at Kapsch TrafficCom. "The good news for cities and road authorities are that most of today's challenges they are facing can be addressed with our modern traffic management technologies like integrated mobility management, congestion pricing and connected vehicles."

From next-generation tolling and green gantries to intelligent navigation systems, big data and connected vehicle solutions, Kapsch TrafficCom is transforming mobility, putting sustainability first.

Kapsch TrafficCom invites visitors to stop by Booth 229 in Hall 1 and get introduced to these solutions, discuss them with our experts and see for themselves the mobility of the future.

Newsroom: https://www.kapsch.net/en/press/releases/ktc-20220316-pr-en

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

Kapsch has brought projects to fruition in more than 50 countries around the globe. With one-stop solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

As part of the Kapsch Group and headquartered in Vienna, Kapsch TrafficCom has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries. It has been listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2007 (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2020/21 financial year, around 4,660 employees generated revenues of about EUR 500 million.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220316005466/en/

Contacts:

Ingrid Riegler

Head of Corporate Communications

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

P +43 50 811 1724

ingrid.riegler@kapsch.net