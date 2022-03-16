Webhelp, a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) and business solutions, has rolled-out Webhelp Anywhere; a proprietary methodology for designing customer operations, delivered using a secure and scalable hybrid-cloud platform.

The launch comes at a pivotal time in CX, with 98% of organizations planning to undergo a transformation of operations within 24 months, according to research from Frost Sullivan.

The Webhelp Anywhere framework is designed around business-specific needs and strategy, helping to optimize cost and experience for clients. It encompasses best-in-class technologies and tools to offer flexibility, scalability, and consistent delivery wherever operations and teams are based, and however they want to work.

The methodology combines bestshoring with new hybrid and remote delivery models, while the platform provides a flexible and scalable infrastructure. This enables brands to adapt to new challenges and opportunities, from pandemics to rapid growth.

The announcement comes as models of work, CX delivery, and customer engagement are changing, with 91% of CX management saying they expect remote working to form a permanent part of their customer facing operations coming out of the pandemic. Webhelp Anywhere supports this shift, enabling new ways of working while also providing a harmonized approach to CX delivery.

"It is positive to see in our research 98% of brands plan to transform customer experience within the next two years," commented Matthieu Bouin, Group Managing Director at Webhelp. "Traditional approaches to this transformation are no longer appropriate, and organizations need to consider how they think differently to support their customers. Through Webhelp Anywhere we can help brands navigate these challenges using a holistic tech-enabled approach that is built to last."

The launch follows Webhelp being named as the most innovative CX outsourcing services provider in the latest Frost Radar report from Frost Sullivan. Webhelp scored top marks ahead of 18 other companies in the analysis, with the report noting, "Webhelp has designed and implemented one of the industry's most forward looking and comprehensive strategies for work from home."

-ENDS-

Notes to editors:

Research referenced comes from a new report titled: Reimagining Customer Experience and Management for Competitive Advantage

- For more details on Webhelp Anywhere please visit: webhelp.com/anywhere

About Webhelp

Webhelp designs, delivers, and optimizes unforgettable human experiences for today's digital world creating game-changing customer journeys. From sales to service, content moderation to credit management, Webhelp is an end-to-end partner across all B2C and B2B customer journeys. Its over 100,000 passionate employees across more than 55 countries thrive on making a difference for the world's most exciting brands. Webhelp is currently owned by its management and Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (Euronext: GBLB), a leading global investment holding, as of November 2019.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220316005109/en/

Contacts:

Sam Mohr: webhelp@axicom.com