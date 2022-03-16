A unit of Enel plans to deploy 5MW/10MWh of second-life batteries at Rome-Fiumicino International Airport, where a 30MW solar park is now under development. The modular storage system will include different second-life lithium-ion batteries, mainly based on nickel, manganese and cobalt chemistry, with usable storage capacity ranging from 10kWh to 25kWh.Enel X Global Retail, the Rome-based energy services unit of Italian utility Enel, plans to build a large-scale storage facility based on second-life batteries from the automotive sector. The project will store excess power produced by a 30MW solar ...

