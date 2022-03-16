Bilia AB: Bilia expands the Service Business for Mercedes in Sweden

Bilia has reached an agreement to acquire LBs Lastbilar AB, a company who conducts repair and service of Mercedes transport vehicles and trucks. The operation is conducted in its own property in Norrköping. Bilia is expected to take over the operation on 1 April 2022.

The acquired business reported for 2021 a turnover of about SEK 40 M

and the average number of employees was 11. The operation's capital employed plus property and agreed surplus values amount to about

SEK 30 M, which will increase the Bilia Group's net debt.

In the future, Bilia will conduct sales of trucks and service business for transport vehicles and trucks.

Per Avander, Bilia's MD and CEO, comments:

"I'm happy that Bilia through the acquisition of LBs Lastbilar AB can expand the strategically important Service Business for our new car brand Mercedes."

Henrik Brunius, MD LBs Lastbilar AB, comments:

"I look forward to being a part of Bilia and will work together with Bilia to develop our business."

Gothenburg, March 16, 2022

Bilia AB (publ)

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe's largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. Bilia has about 150 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Mercedes, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart and Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota, Mercedes, Nissan and Dacia and trucks of the brand Mercedes.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 35 bn in 2021 and had about 5,300 employees.

