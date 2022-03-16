Åse Ericson and Susanne Ekblom appointed as CBO Nordics and interim CFO - join Storytel AB's management team

STOCKHOLM, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storytel AB ("Storytel", "the company") (publ.) has appointed its current Nordic Head of Operations, Åse Ericson, as Chief Business Officer Nordics, in addition to her role as Country Manager for Sweden. Susanne Ekblom is appointed interim Chief Financial Officer as Storytel's ordinary CFO, Sofie Zettergren, goes on parental leave in April. Åse Ericson and Susanne Ekblom thus join Storytel AB's management team.

Åse Ericson took on the role of Country Manager for Sweden at Storytel in 2019, and in 2021 additionally assumed the position as Head of Nordic Operations. Åse has held several leading roles outside of Storytel, including Head of Marketing & Sales at Novamedia.

Susanne Ekblom has extensive and proven experience from senior positions and board work in private, state owned and listed companies. She has previously held roles as Chief Financial Officer at Investor and at Sweden's major public service media company, Swedish Television.

"I am happy to welcome Åse and Susanne to Storytel's management team. Under Åse's leadership, the Nordic region has continued to show strong growth in increasing competition, which is not least underlined by the fact that about every twentieth adult Nordic resident today has a Storytel subscription. Susanne's experience from influential Swedish national and international companies will be very valuable on Storytel's strong growth trajectory," says Ingrid Bojner, acting CEO of Storytel.

About Storytel

Storytel is one of the world's largest audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers over 700,000 titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place, with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. The streaming business within the Storytel Group is conducted under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. The publishing business is managed by Storytel Books, and by the audiobook publisher StorySide. The Storytel Group operates in over 25 markets. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

