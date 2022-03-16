Solarpack's click&go system relies on solar panels in its own projects, rather than in the homes of consumers, so households can consume renewable energy remotely. Clients can buy energy produced from their remotely owned panels for around €30 ($32.98)/MWh.From pv magazine Spain Spanish PV developer Solarpack has launched a new energy sales business under its click&go brand. The new service offering is based on a remote solar self-consumption model that is already available for Spanish households and businesses. With click&go, customers can produce and consume their own solar energy without needing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...