Canagold continues to intersect high-grade gold mineralization in the main C-West vein of the New Polaris Project, EnWave announced record third-party royalty revenue and net income from the REV Technology business segment as part of Q1 numbers for 2022, Dolly Varden Silver acquires 100% interest in Fury Gold Mines' Homestake Ridge gold-silver project, Osisko Gold Royalties announced very strong numbers for the full year 2021 and a new subsidiary called U.S. GoldMining Inc. has been formed by GoldMining.