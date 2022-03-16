Notice: Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the organizational and participation procedures for the General Shareholders' Meeting may change depending on legislative and regulatory developments that occur after the publication of this notice.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the General Shareholders' Meeting on the Company's website www.vivendi.com. This section will be updated to specify, if necessary, the ?nal terms and conditions for participating in the General Shareholders' Meeting.

Shareholders who want to be physically present at the General Shareholders' Meeting will be required to comply with the applicable health and safety measures. Shareholders are reminded that they may exercise their voting rights remotely prior to the General Shareholders' Meeting either electronically via the Internet on the VOTACCESS secure voting platform or by mailing the paper voting form. They may also give a proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or to a third party of their choice in the same manner.

Shareholders are also encouraged to give preference to the electronic submission of all requests and documents.

The General Shareholders' Meeting will be webcast live, and a recorded version will be available on the Company's website www.vivendi.com