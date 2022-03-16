Regulatory News:
Vivendi (Paris:VIV):
Notice: Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the organizational and participation procedures for the General Shareholders' Meeting may change depending on legislative and regulatory developments that occur after the publication of this notice.
Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the General Shareholders' Meeting on the Company's website www.vivendi.com. This section will be updated to specify, if necessary, the ?nal terms and conditions for participating in the General Shareholders' Meeting.
Shareholders who want to be physically present at the General Shareholders' Meeting will be required to comply with the applicable health and safety measures. Shareholders are reminded that they may exercise their voting rights remotely prior to the General Shareholders' Meeting either electronically via the Internet on the VOTACCESS secure voting platform or by mailing the paper voting form. They may also give a proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting or to a third party of their choice in the same manner.
Shareholders are also encouraged to give preference to the electronic submission of all requests and documents.
The General Shareholders' Meeting will be webcast live, and a recorded version will be available on the Company's website www.vivendi.com
The Vivendi Combined General Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 10:00 am, at l'Olympia, 28, boulevard des Capucines 75009 Paris-France.
The preliminary notice of meeting (avis préalable de réunion) containing the agenda and the draft resolutions was published (in French) in today's Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires. The preliminary notice also explains the terms and conditions for participating in and voting at this Shareholders' General Meeting
Documents and information relating to this Shareholders' General Meeting will be made available to shareholders in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements. The information referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code will be available on Vivendi's website at https://www.vivendi.com/en/shareholders-investors/shareholders-meeting
About Vivendi
Since 2014, Vivendi has built a world-class content, media and communications group. The Group owns leading, strongly complementary assets in television and movies (Canal+ Group), communications (Havas Group), publishing (Editis), magazines (Prisma Media), video games (Gameloft), live entertainment and ticketing (Vivendi Village). It also owns a global digital content distribution platform (Dailymotion). Vivendi's various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. Vivendi is committed to the environment and aims at being carbon neutral by 2025. In addition, the Group is helping to build more open, inclusive and responsible societies by supporting diverse and inventive creative works, promoting broader access to culture, education and its businesses, and by increasing awareness of 21st-century challenges and opportunities. www.vivendi.com
