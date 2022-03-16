Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Provides Business Updates on its Continued Growth

Testing and healthcare management of travelers represents significant opportunity to service and support the forecasted 1.2 million passengers who embark and debark cruise ships in Vancouver.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - is pleased to provide a business update for its continued growth.

"Our company is disciplined in our focus to become a North American leader for integrated healthcare. The first quarter of 2022 has seen our company advance opportunities, sharpen our operational focus and upgrade our leadership team," said Steven McAuley, Chair and CEO of Empower Clinics. "I am excited about the progress the entire Empower team has made to date and look forward to sharing further details on our measurable growth as part of our upcoming Q4 and Year End financial results."

Business Update and Strategy

Testing solutions for cruiseline passengers in Vancouver - On February 10, 2022 the company made an announcement about COVID-19 testing solutions for cruiseline passengers in Vancouver. For the duration of the cruiseline season from April to October, many many thousands of passengers will require testing in order to successfully board cruiseships, disembark and return home. The Company also completed a milestone accreditation day as part of the required certification process in British Columbia, led by a team of the company's expert healthcare professionals. Pricing for similar COVID-19 rapid antigen and PCR test solutions across North America range from $100 to $300 USD and more.

- On February 10, 2022 the company made an announcement about COVID-19 testing solutions for cruiseline passengers in Vancouver. For the duration of the cruiseline season from April to October, many many thousands of passengers will require testing in order to successfully board cruiseships, disembark and return home. The Company also completed a milestone accreditation day as part of the required certification process in British Columbia, led by a team of the company's expert healthcare professionals. Pricing for similar COVID-19 rapid antigen and PCR test solutions across North America range from $100 to $300 USD and more. Strong growth of Medisure at-home testing solutions - On July 30, 2021 the company announced the acquisition of Medisure Medi+Sure Canada Inc. ("Medisure"), a leading Canadian manufacturer of medical devices for patients managing diabetes. Since this acquisition, the company has provided capital and strategic support that has allowed Medisure to achieve record monthly revenues and year over year growth. Medisure now has new product development launches scheduled for 2Q 2022 that will advance its goal of being a leader in at-home testing solutions.

- On July 30, 2021 the company announced the acquisition of Medisure Medi+Sure Canada Inc. ("Medisure"), a leading Canadian manufacturer of medical devices for patients managing diabetes. Since this acquisition, the company has provided capital and strategic support that has allowed Medisure to achieve record monthly revenues and year over year growth. Medisure now has new product development launches scheduled for 2Q 2022 that will advance its goal of being a leader in at-home testing solutions. Optimizing talent and operational focus - Throughout February and March of 2022, the company has made announcements that demonstrate its commitment to be a leading integrated healthcare company on a major stock exchange. The addition of Mr. Anthony Tomasello - a NASDAQ healthcare executive - to the company's Board of Directors, demonstrates the company focus on U.S. healthcare opportunities, further, the divestment of Sun Valley Health and its related legacy assets reflect a disciplined advancement to achieve goals.

Pipeline Updates & Anticipated Milestones

Closing of two healthcare acquisitions - The Company previously announced the intention to acquire 8 medical clinics in Ontario representing collectively $8 MM CAD in top line revenues and 600,000 patients. All parties continue to work towards signing a definitive agreement and a closing is forthcoming. A robust pipeline of healthcare business - ranging from traditional medical clinics to health technology firms - form the foundation of strong growth.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, a medical device company and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

