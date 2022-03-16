Dental Veneers Matizz: The Cost of Dental Veneers in Colombia Will Surprise You

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Dental veneers are one of the most requested cosmetic dental procedures. And for good reason: they can dramatically improve your appearance and boost your confidence. But what many people don't realize is that dental veneers can be quite expensive, especially if you live in a country like the United States. In Colombia, however, the cost of dental veneers is much more affordable, which may come as a surprise to many foreigners.

Dental veneers can be made of resin or porcelain, and cost between $3,500 and $5,500. Resin and porcelain are fine surfaces made to measure for each natural tooth with high quality material that covers the front of the tooth and improves the appearance in color, shape and size. Therefore, thanks to the high quality and care available in Colombia, celebrities, athletes, influencers and ordinary people are choosing this country as their destination for cosmetic dentistry procedures.

With more than 15 years of experience in the field of dentistry, Dental Veneers Matizz is one of the most recognized clinics in Colombia. It has the best specialists in aesthetic, general and implant dentistry who work as a team to analyze, plan and execute the procedures. For those cases in which patients need more personalized assistance, Dental Veneers Matizz has its line called Veneers Official , which offers online evaluations and in extreme cases even live virtual appointments with specialists. The objective of Veneers Official is to accompany patients from start to finish with their specific needs, which may include dental veneers, implants, dental fillings, and dentures so that each patient can improve dental health and obtain the smile of their dreams.

During the free virtual consultation process, each patient can find out the cost per tooth and resolve all concerns about their new smile before deciding on any of the treatment options.

Dental Veneers Matizz by Veneers Official is located in two important cities in Colombia: Cali and Cartagena. Cali is known as the world capital of salsa with an always-summer temperature, friendly people, spectacular landscapes and varied cuisine. Cartagena, also known as Corralito de Piedra, is a city declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. It is one of the main historic cities in the world where you can enjoy the beauty and color of its colonial houses, wonderful beaches and gastronomy.

Both locations stand out for being the favorite destinations for dental tourism in Latin America, having the latest cosmetic dentistry techniques and offering first-class dental care. They offer good prices and excellent experiences with personalized support from arrival to departure, which provides certainty to patients during their stay in Colombia.

