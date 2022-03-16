Noname Security Partners with HighPoint

Reseller agreement will deliver API security solutions to HighPoint's wide range of enterprise customers.

AMSTERDAM, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noname Security , the leading API security company and HighPoint , a leading technology infrastructure solutions provider, announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership that will see HighPoint offer Noname's API Security Platform as part of its innovative services to clients in multiple business sectors.

Noname Security delivers the most powerful, complete, and easy-to-use API security platform. Noname finds and inventories all APIs; detects attacks, suspicious behavior, and misconfigurations using AI-based behavioral analysis; prevents attacks and integrates with existing remediation and security infrastructure; and actively validates APIs before deployment.

Unlike other solutions that only monitor API traffic, the Noname API Security Platform analyzes API traffic and application and infrastructure configurations to provide better API security posture management, API runtime security, and active API SDLC testing. Only Noname Security can find all shadow APIs and API misconfigurations before impacting the company.

"HighPoint has an excellent track record of delivering innovative services and projects into multiple sectors," said Dirk Marichal, Vice President EMEA for Noname Security. "HighPoint's values closely align with Noname Security's and the importance placed on providing solutions that help their clients succeed and overcome challenges as their businesses evolve."

"This additional level of expertise in API security is a fantastic development for HighPoint globally," said Neil Dearman, Head of Technology at HighPoint.

"We have always had a focus on securing customer infrastructure and data. This expansion is a strategic move to provide our customers with a higher degree of proactive cybersecurity protection, leveraging a more expansive set of cybersecurity skills and consulting expertise that helps us further serve our customers," added Dearman.

About HighPoint

HighPoint is a leading technology infrastructure solutions provider, helping their customers with the selection and supply of network infrastructure, mobility, collaboration, data center, security solutions, and the risk mitigated implementation and management of their technology. The company, founded in 1996, is a minority-owned business headquartered in Sparta, NJ serving markets in the Tri-state region and Southeastern US, with a presence in Charlotte, NC, Amsterdam, NL, and London, UK. To contact us or learn more about our solutions, please visit www.highpoint.com . HighPoint is proud to be the Official Technology Provider and Primary Sponsor of the No. 14 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing.

About Noname Security

Noname Security is the only company taking a complete, proactive approach to API Security. Noname Security works with 20% of the Fortune 500 and covers the entire API security scope across three pillars - Posture Management, Runtime Security, and Secure API SDLC. Noname Security is privately held, remote-first with headquarters in San Jose, California, and Tel Aviv and Amsterdam offices.

