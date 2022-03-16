Keyroo, a Texas-Based Real Estate Investment Firm, Launches Guaranteed Close Home Buying Service

The New Service Will Allow Keyroo to Purchase Properties for Cash Within 48 Hours of the Title Clearing

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / Keyroo, a real estate investment firm based in Texas, is pleased to announce the launch of a "Guaranteed Close" home buying service.

To learn more about the services that the cash home buyers company offers, and/or to contact a member of the Keyroo team, please visit https://mykeyroo.com/.

As Logan Gerard noted, the new Guaranteed Close service will allow Keyroo to purchase properties for cash within 48 hours of the title clearing; this will make the company one of the quickest options in Texas for people who are thinking "I really need to sell my house fast."

"With our new service, we are striving to bring a new and higher level of customer service and innovation to the express home buyer space," Gerard noted, adding that the friendly and knowledgeable team also prides itself on helping homeowners out of highly stressful situations including foreclosures, divorces and estate sales.

"When we buy houses, we put the sellers first and encourage every individual we speak with to carefully consider all of their options."

Keyroo will also pay cash for a variety of properties, including houses, multifamily apartments, condominiums, land, lots and specialty real estate investments in Texas. The team can work with owners of new and distressed properties, so if a seller is concerned about a home needing a lot of repairs, Keyroo is ready, willing and able to handle it.

The fact that Keyroo has added a new service that is designed to help property owners get much-needed cash even faster will not surprise the many satisfied clients who have worked with the company. Since it opened, Keyroo has earned a well-deserved reputation for going above and beyond for anybody they work with.

"For us, this means that we will do everything in our power to make your experience with us easy and enjoyable," Gerard noted.

Keyroo is located at 8204 Elmbrook Dr., Ste. 147, Dallas, Texas, 75247.

About Keyroo

Keyroo is revolutionizing the cash home buyer space with exceptional customer service and fast-fair cash offers. They buy houses fast for cash and also offer an Off Market Listing Service so that people who want to sell their home fast can find a solution. For more information, please visit https://mykeyroo.com/.

Media Contact

Logan Gerard

logan@gerardventures.com

(469) 425-8928

SOURCE: Keyroo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/693245/Keyroo-a-Texas-Based-Real-Estate-Investment-Firm-Launches-Guaranteed-Close-Home-Buying-Service