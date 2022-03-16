Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Completes Acquisition of US Managed Service Provider Computex

Transformative acquisition puts Calian on the path to becoming a leading Managed Detection & Response organization in North America

Computex offers a direct sales force, cybersecurity experts, an enterprise-grade hardened network operations centre and security operations centre, over 1,100 US customers and best-in-breed technology partners

CAD$38M acquisition is expected to add CAD$75M in annual business

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse product and services company providing innovative solutions for the healthcare, communications, learning and security sectors, has completed the acquisition of US-based Computex Technology Solutions (Computex) for CAD$38M (USD$30M).

The acquisition marks the beginning of a strategic move for Calian to expand into the US everything-as-a-service (XaaS) market with a full suite of managed services. It will also expand the Calian IT and cybersecurity portfolio in Canada and global markets.

Computex has a 35-year history in the US, with a significant footprint in Texas, Minnesota and Florida. In 2021, Computex was named the AT&T Cybersecurity Growth Partner of the Year and the Cisco Innovator of the Year.

"The acquisition of Computex is an important step in our growth strategy," says Sacha Gera, President, IT and Cyber Solutions, Calian. "It will add $75 million in annual business, which includes $30 million in recurring revenue from managed IT and cybersecurity services. I look forward to working with the exceptional and highly skilled Computex team to build our cyber solution expertise and grow our capabilities with a full complement of XaaS services and IT solutions."

Computex employees include skilled engineers and consultants who form Computex Brainware. Through the Brainware Xchange, Computex offers free educational sessions about secure enterprise digital transformation towards the cloud.

"We're pleased to be acquiring a company that not only has so much to offer in the way of expertise and experience, but also has similar values," says Kevin Ford, CEO, Calian. "Computex is focused on customers and innovation, just like Calian. We are looking forward to working with the Computex team to build upon our synergies and expand our IT and cyber business in the US."

As a result of this acquisition, we have updated and raised our guidance to reflect the impact of Computex for the remaining six months of our fiscal year. Our guidance also reflects one-time transaction costs associated with the completion of the acquisition.

GUIDANCE

Low High Revenue $ 580 M $ 625 M Adj. EBITDA $ 61.0 M $ 65.5 M Adj. Net Income $ 41.5 M $ 45.5 M

The acquisition is effective immediately. Financial metrics are reported in Canadian dollars and in accordance with IFRS reporting standards.

About Calian

www.calian.com

We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn, stay safe and lead healthy lives with confidence. Every day, our employees live our values of customer-centricity, integrity, innovation and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing company for 40 years, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American and international markets. Visit calian.com to learn about the diverse products, services and solutions we offer to healthcare, communications, learning and security sectors.

About Computex

www.computex.net

Computex Technology Solutions, an American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. company, is an award-winning solutions provider committed to helping our clients grow and evolve their business through technology for over 35 years. At our core, we are architects and engineers that specialize in delivering solutions in data centers, enterprise networking, cloud, cybersecurity, managed services & innovative solutions. At Computex, our process coupled with our years of experience allows us to take a proactive approach to solving our customers' problems. We see many different environments every week and every month, each with a diverse set of challenges. Our advantage - there isn't much we haven't seen or can't address. Our collective experience allows us to establish best practices that we can implement across many of our customers so that everyone benefits. To that end, every customer is different, so we tailor our approach and our processes to work for you. Computex is ISO27001 and SOC 2, Type I certified, and our state-of-the-art, geo-redundant NOC and SOC facilities operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year with ITIL Foundation Certified Staff.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

