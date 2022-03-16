Meridian Global Services: Meridian Arco Tax Determination Solution Is Certified by SAP for Global Integration with SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA BTP Cloud

DUBLIN, Ireland, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Global Services, a global provider of tax technology solutions, announced today that its Arco Tax Determination Solution is certified by SAP for integration with SAP S/4HANA, and also SAP as Built on SAP Business Technology Platform. The integration enables customers to achieve fully automated and consistent value added tax (VAT) treatment with their SAP S/4HANA software using SAP Business Technology Platform. The Business Technology Platform is SAP's next generation enterprise architecture.



"Meridian has partnered with SAP for over 20 years to help deliver a best-in-class customer experience," said Adam Smith, Commercial Director, at Meridian. "The SAP-certified integration of Arco Tax Determination with SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA BTP Cloud underscores our commitment to evolve Meridian tax solutions with the SAP enterprise architecture roadmap. Customers can be confident Meridian's innovative tax solutions will integrate smoothly with SAP systems, without custom application development. More importantly, as seen with Arco supporting SAP BTP Cloud, customers can be confident their investments will be future proofed on a global basis."

The SAP Integration and Certification Centre (SAP ICC) has certified that the interface software Arco Tax Determination for SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) integrates with SAP S/4HANA. It should be noted that Arco Tax Determination Solution is certified by SAP for global implementation on SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP).

About Meridian

Meridian Global Services is a leading global provider of indirect tax solutions for SAP. Meridian has a strong background in global tax compliance and consultancy services, and this expertise is reflected in our tax technology solutions. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, provides tax determination technology to companies across the globe.

