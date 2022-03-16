New Cloudinary Connector Helps Akeneo Users Improve Engagement and Conversions via Streamlined Workflows, Better Visuals and Faster Time to Market

Cloudinary, the media experience cloud company that powers many of the world's top brands, today announced its new Product Information Management (PIM) integration with Akeneo, a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM). Brands using Cloudinary with Akeneo's flexible open-SaaS PIM can deliver impactful product experiences across all channels, no matter where or how their customers are engaging.

With its game-changing automation and AI capabilities, Cloudinary supercharges a brand's customer experience by allowing users to optimize and customize their visual assets quickly and at scale. With the power to manage all assets easily from a single source of truth, this new Cloudinary Connector for Akeneo eliminates time-consuming content silos and inefficient workflows, freeing brands up to harness the full potential of their visual media, consistently and cost effectively.

"Retailers and e-commerce companies must continue to adapt their commerce strategy to reach more audiences across platforms and third party marketplaces, all while delivering a personalized and consistent online experience," said Gary Ballabio, VP Technology Partnerships, Cloudinary. "Agility and flexibility are key to delivering these experiences today. Marrying Akeneo PIM with our award-winning media experience solutions, including our digital asset management (DAM), ensures the visual experience is flawless and impactful every time."

During Akeneo's UNLOCK Conference at Maison de la Mutualité in Paris, Cloudinary-Akeneo customer Babolat shared its work to deliver exceptional product experiences. You can learn more about Babolat's use of Cloudinary here.

"We're thrilled to partner with Cloudinary in our shared vision of delivering exceptional customer experiences," said Scott Rogers, VP Global Channel Alliances at Akeneo. "With this integration, we're enabling brands to deliver product experiences to more audiences and channels, at scale."

Key Connector features include:

Streamlined asset management. Take advantage of Cloudinary's creative media optimization and transformation capabilities when linking assets stored in Cloudinary to product data managed in Akeneo.

Take advantage of Cloudinary's creative media optimization and transformation capabilities when linking assets stored in Cloudinary to product data managed in Akeneo. Asset linking in bulk. With the Cloudinary Upload API and custom-built SDKs, programmatically link visual assets in bulk through asset tags, saving time and effort.

With the Cloudinary Upload API and custom-built SDKs, programmatically link visual assets in bulk through asset tags, saving time and effort. Media previews. Akeneo practitioners can conveniently view Cloudinary-stored media in Akeneo Asset Manager that's directly linked to products.

For more information about Cloudinary's media experience solutions, including its DAM, visit: https://cloudinary.com/products/digital_asset_management and https://cloudinary.com/solutions/headless-dam.

About Akeneo

Akeneo is a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) helping businesses with products to unlock growth opportunities by delivering a consistent and compelling product experience across all channels, including eCommerce, mobile, print, points of sale and beyond. With its open platform, leading PIM, add-ons, connectors and marketplace, Akeneo PXM Studio dramatically improves product data quality and accuracy, simplifies catalog management, and accelerates the sharing of product information across channels and locales.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors and retailers, including Staples Canada, Fossil, Air Liquide and Myer trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo, brands and retailers can improve customer experience, increase sales, reduce time to market, go global, and boost team productivity. For more information: https://www.akeneo.com

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary's mission is to empower companies to deliver visual experiences that inspire and connect by unleashing the full potential of their media. With 60 billion assets under management and nearly 10,000 customers worldwide, Cloudinary is the industry standard for developers, creators and marketers looking to manage, transform, and deliver images and videos online. As a result, leading brands like Atlassian, Bleacher Report, Bombas, Grubhub, Hinge, NBC, Mediavine, Minted, Peloton and Petco are seeing significant business value in using Cloudinary, including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.

