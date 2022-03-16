Veeva Systems: Teva Harmonizes European Pharmacy Sales with Veeva CRM

Top 20 pharmaceutical company implements a single solution to align pharmacy sales across Europe

BARCELONA, Spain, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Teva Pharmaceuticals has expanded its use of Veeva solutions with the adoption of Veeva CRM to align pharmacy sales on a single platform in eight countries across Europe, including France, Italy, Spain, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Poland. Teva, which produces generics and biopharmaceutical medicines, needed an advanced solution to unify pharmacy sales across geographies.

Teva previously used multiple legacy systems in different countries. The company harmonized its commercial technology landscape across Europe by deploying pharmacy sales on a single platform. Using Veeva CRM for pharmacy sales has reduced administrative burden for Teva and has enabled its teams to easily share best practices between markets.

"Now that our reps are using Veeva CRM for pharmacy sales, we have reduced the time it takes to negotiate the order, which speeds the processing and gets drugs to pharmacies more quickly," said David Savitt, director and head of field technology for Global Digital Commercial at Teva Pharmaceuticals. "We can now optimize the order price more effectively as discount calculations are already pre-loaded into Veeva CRM, making the complete pharmacy order process from capture to delivery seamless and efficient."

Teva's pharmacy sales teams can now work more effectively with pharmacies using an advanced digital order management system accompanied with key information from Veeva CRM MyInsights. Veeva CRM provides pharmacy field forces with actionable insights at the point of sale, including all activity history such as past orders, invoice status, and negotiation history. This complete view helps pharmacy reps drive successful negotiations critical to the sales process.

"Pharmacies tend to be the first point of interaction for patients looking for help and advice," said Rohan Poole, director of commercial strategy at Veeva. "We are helping pharmacy sales teams streamline the amount of time spent recording calls and orders so that they can focus on building relationships with pharmacists to help them improve the patient experience."

Teva also uses Veeva CRM for engagement with healthcare professionals, which includes use of Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, and Veeva CRM Engage Meeting to deliver personalized interactions with customers. Combined with Teva's use of Veeva Vault PromoMats, the company can inform customer interactions with meaningful, tailored content.

