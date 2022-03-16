Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Aduro Appoints Country Manager for Mexico to Capitalize on Local Opportunities

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro" or the "Company") (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics, and to transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, is pleased to announce the appointment of Humberto Parra as Country Manager for Mexico.

In November 2021, Aduro joined Canada's commercial trade mission to the Mexican Petroleum Congress 2021, in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Over the past few months, Aduro has been actively engaging stakeholders in the region and with the appointment of a Country Manager for Mexico, this marks the first step in establishing a local presence in the market.

Humberto brings over 20 years of experience supporting international brands to bring innovative technologies to the private and public sector in Mexico. Prior to joining Aduro, Humberto played a pivotal role in introducing Double Decker Bus manufacturer WrightBus from Northern Ireland to the Mexican market. The pilot phase included evaluating 5 buses and the next phase of the program targets deploying 100-units with a value of $17 million. He also facilitated a feasibility study with Instituto Politecnico Nacional (IPN) and the Mexico City government which lead to the procurement of 130 buses from Scottish based Alexander Dennis Limited (ADL) worth $22 million. Humberto introduced Weigh-in-Motion (WIM) technology in Mexico, by assisting Czech Republic company Cross Zlin with developing a pilot program with Instituto Mexicano del Transporte (IMT) in Querétaro, México. This program established a standard specification for future WIM technology deployment.

Building on previous experience successfully introducing international businesses to Mexico, Humberto will help Aduro with market analysis, business development, and community engagement with a goal to establishing partnerships with local stakeholders and businesses committed to climate action, sustainability, and growth.

"I am excited to be joining Aduro at this pivotal stage in their technology development," says Mr. Humberto Parra. "There is a desire by both Mexican companies and all levels of local government to identify innovative environmentally-friendly technologies to solve the plastic problem."

"I am thrilled to welcome Humberto to the Aduro team," says Ofer Vicus, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aduro. "With the onboarding of an experienced local country Manager, Humberto will help to drive our strategic objectives as we engage in Customer Trials, progress on pilot scale up and prepare our path to commercialization."

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources. With funding and support from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, the company has developed a pre-pilot reactor system to upgrade heavy petroleum into lighter oil.

