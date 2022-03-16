Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2022) - Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: HVT) (OTCQB: HRVOF) ("Harvest One" or the "Company"), a CPG leader uniquely positioned in both the OTC and cannabis space with a focus on non-infused and cannabis-infused health and wellness products, announced today that it has further expanded its presence in the United States with the signing of a sales distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with Flat River Group ("FRG"), a leading North American e-commerce distributor.

"Increasing our e-commerce presence in North America is one of the key initiatives for our brands Dream WaterTM and LivReliefTM," said Gord Davey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Harvest One. "Our online sales in North America have grown substantially and the Agreement with FRG will help to further accelerate distribution and increase online revenues and margins. FRG specializes in distributing consumer goods in the United States, our largest and most lucrative market."

Under the Agreement, FRG will sell and distribute Dream WaterTM and LivReliefTM products throughout North America. FRG partners with consumer goods companies that manufacture housewares, games, toys, pet supplies and outdoor sporting goods, and has fulfillment centres in Michigan, Missouri and Illinois. FRG partners with major retail outlets such as Amazon, Walmart, Macy's, Kohl's, Wayfair, Target, the Home Shopping Network, Bed Bath and Beyond, and Bluestem.

"We are excited to partner with Harvest One and to help them reach and exceed their online business growth goals by sharing our e-commerce expertise," said Dan Myers, Vice President of Purchasing and Business Development at FRG.

For more information about FRG, please visit their website at: www.flatrivergroup.com.

About Harvest One

Harvest One is a global cannabis-infused and non-infused CPG leader that develops and distributes premium health, wellness and selfcare products with a market focus on solutions for sleeplessness and pain, resulting in the reduction of fatigue and anxiety. Harvest One is a uniquely positioned company in the cannabis space which is commercializing both cannabis-infused and non-infused products. Harvest One has established an impressive track record in product innovation, branding, marketing and distribution through its portfolio of CPG brands. Harvest One owns and operates two subsidiaries; DreamWaterTM and LivReliefTM. For more information, please visit www.harvestone.com.

