Mittwoch, 16.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Akanda (NASDAQ: AKAN) debütiert mit einem Plus von 162,5% – Halo Collective „nur" +59%!
16.03.2022 | 12:41
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New Revision of Market Model & Functionality Document (65/22)

This notice is to inform members that a new major revision 3.0.0 of the Market
Model & Functionality document with annexes for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets, is
now available on the Member Portal under the Nasdaq Resources section (link
here). This new document revision relates to the announced migration of equity
derivatives trading to a new electronic trading system. It will, subject to a
successful system migration, take effect on March 28, 2022. 

Draft documents reflecting the upcoming changes were circulated to members on
November 27, 2020 and on November 17, 2021, respectively. 

A document detailing changes to business functionality and logic is available
on the Member Portal. 

Additionally, a high-level summary of key changes can be found on pages 2-4 of
the attached file. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice, members may contact
their respective Nasdaq account manager or product manager Joakim Fernlund,
telephone +46 8 405 60 00.

