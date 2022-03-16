BIS Research Study Highlights the Global Digital Agriculture Marketplace Market to Reach $22.88 billion by 2026

FREMONT, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital agriculture marketplace market is projected to reach $22.88 billion in terms of revenue by 2026 at a CAGR of 15%, reveals the premium market intelligence study by BIS Research.

Currently, the digital agriculture marketplace is at an emerging stage. Digital platform in agriculture helps to connect growers and livestock reapers with resources such as machinery, financing, marketing, and sales. It also helps in everything from buying seeds and offering cash advances to farmers to managing distribution and logistics, among others.

Across the globe, multiple unicorns exist and observe vast amounts of funding, underlining the importance of tech-driven agriculture.

Hence, it is likely to witness digital agriculture marketplaces competing for global domination in the forecast year as companies expand beyond their domestic markets.

The detailed study is a compilation of 104 Market Data Tables and 21 Figures spread through 187 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Digital Agriculture Marketplace Market- Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2026"

USP of the Report

This extensive report can help with:

This report covers significant regions with an established global digital agriculture marketplace market

Extensive competitive benchmarking of top 15 players offering a holistic view of the global digital agriculture marketplace landscape

Analyst's Take on the Market:

According to Rakhi Tanwar, Principal Analyst, BIS Research, "Digital agriculture marketplace has the capability of revolutionizing the global agricultural industry. Through digitalization in the agriculture sector, the supplier can increase their reach to the global platforms, and global food demand can be efficiently managed across the globe."

View the report from BIS Research on Global Digital Agriculture Marketplace Market

Key Companies Operating in the Market and Competition Landscape

The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on a selective pool of players, primarily Tier-1 (holds 50%-60% share of the market), mid-segment players (holds 30-40% share), and small and emerging companies (holds the remaining 10-20% share), based on various factors such as product portfolio, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, along with a domestic and international presence in the global digital agriculture marketplace market.

Companies such as Twiga Foods Limited, COFCO International, Cranswick PLC, Crofarm Agriproduct Pvt. Ltd., Tanihub, Eden Farm, WayCool Foods and Products Pvt Ltd., Agrofy, Kaset Thai Hitech Co., Ltd., Agri Marketplace, among others, are developing end-use products by collaborating with various companies offering innovative and advanced technologies, products, and others

Get FREE Sample Report Here

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated global digital agriculture marketplace market size in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2021-2026, and what is the expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2021-2026?

What are the key trends, market drivers, and opportunities in the market pertaining to the global digital agriculture marketplace market?

What are the major restraints inhibiting the growth of the global digital agriculture marketplace market?

What kinds of new strategies are being adopted by the existing market players to expand their market position in the industry?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the global digital agriculture marketplace market on the basis of analysis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

How is the competitive benchmarking of the key global digital agriculture marketplace market players in the agriculture sector based on the analysis of their market coverage and market potential?

BIS Research Related Market Studies:

Smart Farming Market

Indoor Farming Technology Market

Precision Agriculture Market

About BIS Research:

BIS Research is a global B2B market intelligence and advisory firm focusing on deep technology and related emerging trends which can disrupt the market dynamics in the near future. We publish more than 200 market intelligence studies annually that focus on several deep technology verticals.

Our strategic market analysis emphasizes on market estimations, technology analysis, emerging high-growth applications, deeply segmented granular country-level market data, and other important market parameters useful in the strategic decision-making for senior management.

BIS Research offers syndicate as well as custom studies and expert consultations to firms, providing them specific and actionable insights on novel technology markets, business models, and competitive landscape.

BIS Healthcare vertical offers intelligence in the healthcare technology market for Medical Devices, Digital Health, Life Sciences, Robotics and Imaging, Information Technology, Precision Medicine, and other emerging healthcare technologies, covering the entire industry spectrum. In the past 5 years, BIS Healthcare has published more than 50 reports under the precision medicine banner. Additionally, BIS Research has been nominating Top 25 Voices in Precision Medicine on its Insight Monk platform for the past two years successfully.

Contact:

Head of Marketing

Email: media@bisresearch.com

BIS Research Inc.

39111 PASEO PADRE PKWY STE 313,

FREMONT CA 94538-1686

Visit our Blog @ https://blog.bisresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/bis-research

Connect with us on Twitter@ https://twitter.com/BISResearch

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/495163/BIS_Research_Logo.jpg