Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2022) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc., (TSXV: CMI) (OTCQB: CYSNF) a leading global provider of commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, announced today that it will be exhibiting its Electronically Steered Phased Array antenna at Satellite 2022, taking place in Washington, DC on March 21-24.

This recently developed in motion Ka-band vehicle mounted antenna is light weight, thin, can track GEO, LEO and MEO constellations while in full motion. The antenna technology is based on small 4x4 transmit and receive modules which are the building blocks for the bigger size antenna and can be conformal to any curved surfaces.

The 1024 elements (1K) antenna has been tested over GEO satellite and proven to work as expected. C-COM plans to do more testing over LEO this year with the existing 1K antenna and later with the 4K antenna. The 4K antenna will undergo extensive mobile satellite testing over the course of the year to validate performance as well as complete environmental compliance as it continues on the path to becoming a commercially available product.

"This new revolutionary antenna technology is a result of 5 years of joint development by C-COM and the University of Waterloo. We expect to develop several different versions of this antenna that can be deployed for use in terrestrial, and other markets such maritime and aeronautical," said Leslie Klein, President, and CEO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

"With the launch of several mega satellite constellations, we expect to see a significant demand for our new ESA antenna for different market verticals," said Bilal Awada, CTO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The C-COM iNetVu® mobile proprietary antennas, and services associated with these products, are used in mobile applications by corporations, government agencies, the military, law enforcement agencies, homeland security, utility vehicles, oil and gas platforms, police, fire, medical and other security and emergency services with a need for affordable mobile 2-way high-speed Internet over Satellite connectivity.

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and world leader in the design, development, and manufacture of transportable and mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The Company has developed proprietary, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite with just the press of a button, enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.

C-COM has sold more than 10,000 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in late-stage development of a potentially revolutionary Ka-band, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, flat panel phased array antenna. In cooperation with the University of Waterloo, C-COM is engaged in the design of this unique antenna with the intent of providing low-cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime verticals. For additional information please visit www.c-comsat.com

iNetVu® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTC Exchange (OTCQB: CYSNF).

