SOTIO Biotech: SOTIO Announces Oral and Multiple Poster Presentations on Key Clinical Programs at the American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting (AACR) 2022

Oral presentation will focus on interim efficacy and safety data from the Phase 1/1b AURELIO-03 study of SOT101 in combination with pembrolizumab

Poster presentations will feature preclinical data on SOTIO's immunocytokine SOT201 and the BOXR CAR-T cell therapy BOXR1030

PRAGUE, Czech Republic and BASEL, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 16, 2022, a clinical stage immuno-oncology companyowned by PPF Group,announced today that it will deliver an oral presentation featuring interim safety and efficacy data from its Phase 1/1b AURELIO-03 study with its IL-15 superagonist, SOT101, in combination with pembrolizumab, as well as two poster presentations at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 8-13, 2022.

SOT101 is an interleukin 15 (IL-15) superagonist currently being evaluated in an open-label Phase 1/1b study to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with selected relapsed/refractory advanced/metastatic solid tumors. Interim data from AURELIO-03 will be delivered by Dr. Stephane Champiat, Assistant Professor at the Drug Development Department of Gustave Roussy Cancer Campus and principal investigator of the study.

Poster presentations will focus on preclinical results obtained with SOTIO's clinical stage, GPC-3 targeting, CAR-T cell therapy candidate, BOXR1030 and lead immunocytokine candidate, SOT201.

Details on the upcoming presentations are below:

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: SOT101, an IL-2/IL-15 Rß? superagonist, in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors: interim safety and efficacy results from the AURELIO-03 dose escalation trial

Presenting Author: Stephane Champiat, M.D., Ph.D.

Location: La Nouvelle Orleans A-B, Convention Center

Session Type: Clinical Trials Minisymposium

Session Title: Immunotherapy Combination Strategies in Clinical Trials

Session Date: April 12, 2022

Session Time: 2:30pm - 4:00pm CT

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Glypican-3 immunohistochemistry precision, validation, and prevalence in selected solid tumors to identify target populations for CAR T cell therapy

Presenting Author: Glen Weiss, M.D., M.B.A.

Abstract Number: 5415

Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Session Title: Molecular Targets

Date: April 8, 2022

Time: 12:00pm - 1:00pm CT

Title: SOT201 is a novel targeted IL-15Rbg agonist to alleviate PD-1-mediated immune cell suppression and potentiate anti-tumor efficacy

Presenting Author: Irena Adkins, Ph.D.

Poster Number: 4958

Location: Section 37

Topic Track: Immunology

Session Title: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions

Date: April 12, 2022

Time: 1:30pm - 5:00pm CT

Selected presentation materials will be made available on the SOTIO Biotech website once the presentations conclude.

About AACR Annual Meeting 2022

The AACR Annual Meeting is the focal point of the cancer research community, where scientists, clinicians, other health care professionals, survivors, patients, and advocates gather to share the latest advances in cancer science and medicine. From population science and prevention; to cancer biology, translational, and clinical studies; to survivorship and advocacy; the AACR Annual Meeting highlights the work of the best minds in cancer research from institutions all over the world.

About SOTIO Biotech

SOTIO Biotech is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. The robust SOTIO clinical pipeline includes a differentiated superagonist of the attractive immuno-oncology target IL-15, SOT101, currently being tested in phase II clinical trials. Three programs will enter phase I clinical testing within the next 12 months, including SOT201, and IL-15-based immunocytokine, BOXR1030, a GPC3-targeted CAR-T based on proprietary technology designed to improve on the efficacy of CAR T therapies in the tumor microenvironment and SOT102, a next generation Claudin18.2-targetedantibody-drug conjugate.

SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO Biotech a.s. in selected countries.