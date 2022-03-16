Sollensys Corp.: Aramco Taps Abstract Media to Create Cutting Edge Technology Modules for R&D

PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Sollensys Corp (OTCQB:SOLS) ("Sollensys"), one of the first major cybersecurity companies built on blockchain technology, today announced that Aramco has contracted with Abstract Media, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sollensys ("Abstract Media"), to create cutting edge technology modules.

Aramco, one of the world's largest oil and gas companies, has enlisted Abstract Media to create a series of emerging technology modules in conjunction with Aramco's R&D division. This extensive project builds on Abstract Media's professional relationship with Aramco that began in 2017. The modules are being created for both internal and external stakeholders, span augmented and virtual reality mediums and utilize hardware on the leading edge of innovation.

Abstract Media works with companies like Aramco to identify and creatively solve problems with emerging technologies like augmented (AR) and virtual reality (VR), machine learning, and software development. VR provides stakeholders a more engaging and faster way to understand and interact with products and services. AR, however, remains the much more accessible and personalized medium in that an experience can be launched directly from a mobile device or tablet.

"When it comes to oil and gas companies, much of what is involved occurs beneath the ground at great depths. Communicating these complex products and procedures can be difficult, especially to someone without advanced knowledge in these areas. With VR and AR technologies, we bridge the gap in understanding by visually and immersively conveying the desired narratives," said Abstract Media COO Andrew Baker. "It's something we're seeing a lot more of -companies are looking to adopt VR/AR technologies to showcase their offerings in clever and captivating ways. These experiences garner attention, but not at the expense of practicality. In a world full of distractions, attention has never been more valuable."

ABOUT SOLLENSYS CORP

Sollensys Corp is a math, science, technology, and engineering solutions company offering products that ensure its clients' data integrity through collection, storage, and transmission. Our innovative flagship product is the Blockchain Archive Server, a turn-key, off-the-shelf, blockchain solution that works with virtually any hardware and software combinations currently used in commerce, without the need to replace or eliminate any part of the client's data security that is being utilized. The Company recently introduced its second product offering-the Regional Service Center-which offers small businesses the same state of the art technology previously available only to large or very well-funded companies.

The Blockchain Archive Server encrypts, fragments, and distributes data across thousands of secure nodes every day, which makes it virtually impossible for hackers to compromise. Using blockchain technology, the Blockchain Archive Server maintains a redundant, secure and immutable backup of data. Redundant backups and the blockchain work together to assure not only the physical security of the database but also the integrity of the information held within.

The Blockchain Archive Server protects client data from "ransomware"-malicious software that infects your computer and displays messages demanding a fee to be paid for your system to work again. Blockchain technology is a leading-edge tool for data security, providing an added layer of security against data loss due to all types of software specifically designed to disrupt, damage, or gain unauthorized access to a computer system (i.e., malware).

Uniquely, the Blockchain Archive Server is a turn-key solution that can stand alone or seamlessly integrate into an existing data infrastructure to quickly recover from a cyber-attack. The Blockchain Archive Server is a server that comes pre-loaded with the blockchain-powered cybersecurity software, which can be delivered, installed, and integrated into a client's computer systems with ease.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sollensys.com and http://www.sollensium.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should carefully consider these factors, risks and uncertainties described in, and other information contained in, the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations:

Sollensys Corp

866.438.7657

www.sollensys.com

info@sollensys.com

https://business.facebook.com/Sollensys/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sollensys-corp/

SOURCE: Sollensys Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/693207/Aramco-Taps-Abstract-Media-to-Create-Cutting-Edge-Technology-Modules-for-RD