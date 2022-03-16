Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Akanda (NASDAQ: AKAN) debütiert mit einem Plus von 162,5% – Halo Collective „nur" +59%!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
16.03.2022 | 13:08
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Halberd Corporation: Infectious Disease Specialist Will Guide Halberd's Extracorporeal Elimination of Disease Antigens in Animals and Then Humans

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announces its entry into the next stage of research. To guide it, having successfully eliminated the Top 10 Target Antigens associated with neurodegenerative diseases in vitro, Halberd is pleased to announce the addition of Ravi Venkata Durvasula, M.D., a renowned infectious disease specialist and educator, to its team of technical experts and consultants. Dr. Durvasula will guide Halberd's efforts in applying its patented extracorporeal elimination of disease antigens to infectious diseases through this most critical stage of eliminating disease antigens in animals and then humans.

Dr. Durvasula is currently the Chair of Infectious Diseases at the Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville. He earned his Doctorate and Undergraduate Degrees in Biology at McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Previously he was Chairman of the Department of Medicine at Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine, Chicago, IL. Additionally, Dr. Durvasula held various positions at a number of prestigious medical colleges and hospitals from the University of New Mexico, to Yale, to Baylor.

Dr. Durvasula authored/co-authored 100 peer-reviewed publications and book chapters covering a wide range of topics in the field of biology and infectious diseases. He was awarded numerous postgraduate Fellowships, Research Funding Awards and Grants, and several Professional Honors.

Dr. Durvasula commented, "I am delighted to join the Halberd Corporation at this very exciting time in development of new technology. Infectious diseases continue to inflict great suffering around the world, and innovative solutions to conditions such as sepsis and COVID-19 are desperately needed. I look forward to working with the Halberd Team."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, stated, "We are extremely pleased to have Dr. Ravi join our team, as we continually add to our tremendous team of experts. He will be an invaluable asset as we expand application of our patented extracorporeal treatment of diseases as we prepare for animal testing. The fact that Halberd has been blessed with such talented individuals is a testimony to the strength of our intellectual properties and the dedication of our staff. Application of our technology to curing a range of diseases will be our goal in the foreseeable future."

To get the latest news on Halberd's exciting developments, subscribe by submitting this form.
(https://halberdcorporation.com/contact-us/)

For more information please contact:
William A. Hartman
w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com
support@halberdcorporation.com
www.halberdcorporation.com
Twitter:@HalberdC

About Halberd Corporation.
Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed twenty related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

Safe Harbor Notice
Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693252/Infectious-Disease-Specialist-Will-Guide-Halberds-Extracorporeal-Elimination-of-Disease-Antigens-in-Animals-and-Then-Humans

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.