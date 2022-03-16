Halberd Corporation: Infectious Disease Specialist Will Guide Halberd's Extracorporeal Elimination of Disease Antigens in Animals and Then Humans

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announces its entry into the next stage of research. To guide it, having successfully eliminated the Top 10 Target Antigens associated with neurodegenerative diseases in vitro, Halberd is pleased to announce the addition of Ravi Venkata Durvasula, M.D., a renowned infectious disease specialist and educator, to its team of technical experts and consultants. Dr. Durvasula will guide Halberd's efforts in applying its patented extracorporeal elimination of disease antigens to infectious diseases through this most critical stage of eliminating disease antigens in animals and then humans.

Dr. Durvasula is currently the Chair of Infectious Diseases at the Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville. He earned his Doctorate and Undergraduate Degrees in Biology at McGill University, Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Previously he was Chairman of the Department of Medicine at Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine, Chicago, IL. Additionally, Dr. Durvasula held various positions at a number of prestigious medical colleges and hospitals from the University of New Mexico, to Yale, to Baylor.

Dr. Durvasula authored/co-authored 100 peer-reviewed publications and book chapters covering a wide range of topics in the field of biology and infectious diseases. He was awarded numerous postgraduate Fellowships, Research Funding Awards and Grants, and several Professional Honors.

Dr. Durvasula commented, "I am delighted to join the Halberd Corporation at this very exciting time in development of new technology. Infectious diseases continue to inflict great suffering around the world, and innovative solutions to conditions such as sepsis and COVID-19 are desperately needed. I look forward to working with the Halberd Team."

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, stated, "We are extremely pleased to have Dr. Ravi join our team, as we continually add to our tremendous team of experts. He will be an invaluable asset as we expand application of our patented extracorporeal treatment of diseases as we prepare for animal testing. The fact that Halberd has been blessed with such talented individuals is a testimony to the strength of our intellectual properties and the dedication of our staff. Application of our technology to curing a range of diseases will be our goal in the foreseeable future."

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed twenty related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

