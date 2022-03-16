Helix BioPharma Corp.: Helix Biopharma Corp. Announces Unexpected Passing of Interim CEO and Chairman of the Board

RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP) ("Helix" or the "Company") today announces, with great sadness, the sudden passing of its Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors (the "Board"), Prof. Dr. S Slawomir Majewski.

Dr. Majewski has been on the Board since 2012 and has led the Company as its Interim Chief Executive since September 2021. He had been Head of the Department of Dermatology and Venereology, Warsaw Medical University, Poland, since 1998 and was previously Deputy Rector for Science and International Relations at the Medical University of Warsaw and Coordinator of the Polish Center of Preclinical Studies and Technology. He also previously served as member of the Scientific Advisory Board at the Polish Ministry of Health.

"Slawek was an exceptional executive - but more importantly - he was an exceptional human being. He really put patients first both in his practice and at Helix, empowering patients to live healthier lives. He had an uncanny ability of connecting with patients and deriving their unmet needs that he brought into the business discussion at Helix for the past 10 years. Our heartfelt condolences to his family - we all will miss him dearly. May his soul rest in peace." said Artur Gabor, on behalf of the Board.

The Board is currently considering the Company's options with respect to the potential appointment of one or more individuals to assume Dr. Majewski's responsibilities as Interim Chief Executive Officer. The Board also continues the process of identifying a permanent candidate for the position of Chief Executive Officer.

About Helix BioPharma Corp.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing unique therapies in the field of immune-oncology for the prevention and treatment of cancer based on our proprietary technological platform DOS47. Helix is listed on the TSX under the symbol "HBP".

