Siyata Mobile, Inc.: Siyata Mobile to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on March 28th - 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIREW / March 16, 2022 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, announced today that it has been invited to present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on March 28th - 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT.

Daniel Kim, Vice President of Corporate Development will deliver his corporate presentation on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET.

During this virtual conference, investors will hear from executives from a wide range of sectors including Biotech, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, Financial Services, Fintech & REITS, Gaming & Entertainment, Healthcare, Healthcare IT, Infrastructure, Shipping and Technology/ Media/Telecom. The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A with CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.

"The Maxim Group has been a tremendous partner for Siyata and we are delighted to participate in this high quality event with their investors." said Mr. Seelenfreund.

Siyata's rugged Push-to-Talk (PTT) devices provide workers with nationwide communication at the push of a button, ensuring safe and efficient communication for first responders and public safety workers. The Company's customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise grade and consumer cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signal in remote areas, inside buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its warrants under "SYTAW".

Visit siyatamobile.com and unidencellular.com to learn more.

Investor Relations:

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SYTA@kincommunications.com

Siyata Mobile Corporate:

Daniel Kim, VP of Corporate Development

Siyata Mobile Inc.

daniel@siyata.net

Forward Looking Statements

