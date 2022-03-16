Radware named as a 2021 technology leader in the web application firewall market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global web application firewall (WAF) market.

"With overall strong performance across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, Radware has been positioned a 2021 technology leader among 19 other vendors in the global WAF market," said Ayush Patidar, analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix provides a detailed analysis of global WAF market dynamics, major trends, the vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The analysis also includes a ranking of the major WAF vendors in the form of the SPARK Matrix, which can be used to evaluate vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"As more web applications make their way to the cloud, they are becoming increasingly vulnerable, exposing enterprises to increased risk of data breach and financial loss," said Sharon Trachtman, Radware's chief business operation officer. "Ranked among the leading products in the market, our WAF solutions offer companies state-of-the-art, frictionless security - comprehensive protection that works without getting in the way of digital transformation."

According to the research "SPARK Matrix: Web Application Firewall," a majority of the leading WAF vendors may provide capabilities, including attack detection, attack response, management interface, analytics and reporting, and threat intelligence. However, the flexibility of deployment and the breadth and depth of functionalities may vary by different vendors' offerings. With the continuous evolution and increasing sophistication of cyberattacks, vendors are rapidly adopting new and innovative techniques that can detect and mitigate the most complex attacks. Vendors also are adopting new strategies, such as automated attack detection and response, behavioral-based detection, among others.

Radware offers its WAF solution through its Cloud WAF Service, AppWall, Kubernetes WAF, and Alteon Integrated WAF to protect users from web application and OWASP top-10 attacks, access violations, attacks disguised behind CDNs, API manipulations, advanced HTTP attacks, brute force attacks, and other threats. The Radware WAF solution enables organizations to secure themselves against zero-day web attacks by utilizing both negative and positive security models, and minimizes total cost of ownership with unique auto policy generation technology. In addition, it offers device fingerprinting for bot-prevention, automated machine learning algorithms for API discovery and protection, and a global CDN service as an add-on. Radware's WAF is backed by Radware's Emergency Response Team, which provides fully managed, expert web application security services.

According to Patidar, "Radware differentiates its WAF offerings by leveraging a positive security model and auto-policy generation, built-in API discovery and security mechanisms, sophisticated bot protection with device fingerprinting, behavioral-based L7 DDoS protection, deep application analytics, and flexible deployment options."

Additional Resources:

For more information about Radware's Application Security and WAF solutions, visit the company's website.

Complimentary download: SPARK Matrix: Web Application Firewall (WAF), 2021 report

About Radware:

Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR) is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection, and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware's solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity, and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit the Radware website.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook, LinkedIn, Radware Blog, Twitter, YouTube, and Radware Mobile for iOS and Android.

©2022 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents, and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media contacts:

Radware Press Contact:

Riya Mehar

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

rmehar@quadrant-solutions.com

Gerri Dyrek

Radware

Gerri.dyrek@radware.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg