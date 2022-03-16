WilsonHCG, a global talent leader, today announced the acquisition of Claro Analytics as it continues to grow its talent intelligence capabilities.

Claro Analytics, which was established in 2014 by Michael Beygelman, is a leading talent intelligence technology platform with unique capabilities to provide real-time talent market insights to help organizations make more evidence-based, strategic decisions about talent.

Commenting on the acquisition, John Wilson, CEO at WilsonHCG, said: "WilsonHCG identified a gap in the market for talent intelligence insights delivered 'as a service' that Claro Analytics was filling. In this competitive talent landscape, global organizations need access to real-time labor market data more than ever before, but many lack the resources to be able to collect and action the insights. This acquisition means we're able to provide even more comprehensive real-time talent insights to help organizations attract and retain talent." He added: "I've known Michael for a number of years and his passion for innovation is unmatched."

This acquisition of Claro Analytics will pave the way for WilsonHCG to officially launch its highly anticipated offering that will provide on-demand and outsourced talent intelligence services.

Michael Beygelman, CEO at Claro Analytics, added: "I'm excited to be joining forces with John and the WilsonHCG team at a unique moment in history when data has become the only credible currency that can help organizations hire and retain diverse talent." He continued: "Our partnership with WilsonHCG will enable Claro Analytics to make investments in innovation and product development, and we can leverage WilsonHCG's global footprint to accelerate our growth."

About WilsonHCG

WilsonHCG is an award-winning, global leader in total talent solutions. Operating as a strategic partner, it helps some of the world's most admired brands build comprehensive talent functions. With a global presence spanning more than 65 countries and six continents, WilsonHCG provides a full suite of configurable services including recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), executive search, contingent talent and talent consulting.

About Claro Analytics

Claro Analytics' mission is to organize all the world's workforce-related information and to make it easily accessible so that organizations can make more strategic decisions about talent. Claro Analytics' innovative talent intelligence platform is helping organizations that hire both professional and hourly workers with strategic initiatives like employee retention, diversity metrics and benchmarking, workforce supply and demand planning, competitive talent benchmarking and real-time salary information.

