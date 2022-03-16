Duck Creek Technologies: Duck Creek Recognizes Ecosystem Partner, LTI, as Formation '22 Hatch-a-thon Champion

Inaugural partner ecosystem competition garners excitement around innovation and collaboration

Boston, March 16, 2022as the inaugural "Duck Creek Hatch-a-thon" winner at Formation '22. This year is the first year Duck Creek has opened its Hatch-a-thon to external guests.

Duck Creek and EY, a global leader in assurance, tax, strategy, transaction and consulting services, who was the premier sponsor of the Hatch-a-thon, welcomed members throughout the global developer community to compete over the course of 36-hours. Duck Creek recognized the Hatch-a-thon as an opportunity for partners and customers to show off their skillsets and share their ideas to enhance the value of the Duck Creek Platform. This year's session sparked interest from 36 teams whose projects were judged by a panel based on innovation, product impact, business impact, and execution.

This year's winning team from LTI, produced a one click quote from existing policy documents using their solution SWITCH. Their solution leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and Duck Creek APIs to reduce the time-consuming data entry process to provide an insurance quote for a customer while also reducing the cost of customer acquisition for carriers and agents. The solution can be extended to multiple use cases such as book transfer/rollover and legacy to Duck Creek Policy Migration.

"It is critical that we continue to advance strategic innovation within the industry," said Quinn Easterbrook, Chief Enterprise Architect at Duck Creek, "and it is even more exciting when we are creating a forum where our customers and partners get to be a part of that."

Other Duck Creek ecosystem partners who competed in this year's Hatch-a-thon were:

Atos

Coforge

CogniSure

Cognizant

EY

Hexaware

HTC

Mindtree

Planck Data

Xceedance

Duck Creek was delighted to have a handful of Hatch-a-thon participants from LTI on stage at Formation '22 to accept their award and prizes, which included a $1,000 donation to the charity of the winner's choice, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society.

About Duck Creek Hatch-a-thon

Duck Creek Hatch-a-thon encourages the development of new and innovative ideas that advance on-demand, cloud and software-as-a-service technology solutions to rapidly improve insurance carriers' core technology systems, as well as unique concepts that address insurance carrier operational pain points.

Designed as a 36-hour innovation marathon, Duck Creek brings together its internal teams and its developer community to upskill, build amazing solutions and hatch new ideas that will further advance technology for the P&C insurance industry. Hatch-a-thon ideas focus on:

Accelerating speed-to-market activities and initiatives for insurance carriers

Maximizing operational efficiency across insurance functions

Optimizing user experience - this includes all individuals across the end-to-end insurance landscape, from carriers and producers to third parties and policyholders.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, the company's enterprise software-as-a-service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek's functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.