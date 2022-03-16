New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2022) - Plantable® Health Inc. (NEO: PLBL) ("Plantable" or the "Company") today announces that its clinically-supported Reboot program is now eligible for reimbursement through Health Savings Accounts ("HSA") in the United States, providing up to 50% savings through payment with pre-tax HSA dollars. In 2020 alone, HSA asset growth increased by 25% year on year, to $82.2 billion in assets held in over 30 million accounts, with an average HSA balance of over $1690 in the 45-65+ age demographic[1].





Plantable



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8118/116930_d275244f54778b95_001full.jpg

Plantable is a customer focused business and HSA eligibility is the first of the Company's initiatives to bring an even more affordable and proven lifestyle intervention to many, addressing the epidemic of burgeoning chronic disease. Academic research[2] has directly linked diet to the most commonly-occurring chronic diseases, including pre-diabetes, type two diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and even some forms of cancer, and these conditions can be reversed by sustained dietary change. The results from the Reboot program have shown a reduction in blood sugar[3] (as measured by HgbA1C - a common marker for pre- and type II diabetes), a reduction in LDL3 and a reduction in inflammation3 (as measured by hsCRP), a biomarker for possible cardiovascular disease. 93% of polled Reboot customers attested to the Reboot Program meeting their weight and / or health goals, and 54% certified to long-term sustained improvement, of which 86% attributed the lasting change to their participation in the Reboot Program3.

With active clinical trials underway at leading U.S. medical institutions, HSA eligibility is Plantable's first step in its larger initiative for insurance coverage. The Company anticipates that the successful conclusion of its ongoing clinical trials will lead to phase III clinical trials, and future collaboration with insurance companies. The exploding cost of chronic disease management coupled with the payer's desire to reimburse value-based outcomes, positions Plantable's Reboot program well for reimbursement. The Company has begun pursuing relationships with insurance companies in the United States, as the demand from the consumers to have health insurance companies cover alternative medicine costs continues to increase[4].

CEO Dr. Nadja Pinnavaia stated: "Plantable's mission is to reverse food-related chronic disease through sustained, long-term dietary change. We all know that changing behavior is hard, but Plantable's Reboot program makes it easy, with results to prove it. Our HSA eligibility now opens more doors, making the reversal of chronic conditions such as pre-diabetes and other metabolic diseases more accessible, while paving the way for future insurance coverage."

Patients purchasing the Reboot, to address chronic conditions including pre-diabetes, type two diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and a BMI (body mass index) over 30, are considered eligible for HSA reimbursement[5]. To learn more about HSA submission, please click here.

About Plantable® Health Inc.

Plantable is a clinically supported, lifestyle intervention program that combines behavioral psychology, neuroscience, and nutritional science to transform health and wellness. Plantable drives healthy weight loss and an improvement in health, and well-being through effective behavior change. Plantable's efficacy is predicated upon the scientific foundation of plant-based nutrition, personalized coaching support and lifestyle educational tools to empower people to change their dietary habits. To view the Company's products and become a customer, please visit plantable.com or click the link here: https://plantable.com

If you are interested in investing in the Company and would like more information, click the link here: http://invest-plantable.com

Become a part of the Plantable investor community on WhatsApp by joining the link here: https://chat.whatsapp.com/CNupoG2sVitJRhzpfGJGHt

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Dr. Nadja Pinnavaia

Chief Executive Officer

For investor inquiries please contact:

Olenka Slawski

Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Email: Invest@plantable.com

Phone: 778-200-4926

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expect, are forward-looking statements. Specifically, the references in this news release to the benefits the Company expects to gain from Health Savings Account eligibility, and the expected market opportunity arising from future collaboration with insurance companies both constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, see "Notice to Investors - Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Prospectus. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

[1] https://pulse.ascensus.com/healthsavings.html.

[2] The Cost of Chronic Disease, Milken Institute, August 2018

[3] Further information about the clinical trials and results from the Reboot program can be found in the Amended and Restated Prospectus which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at sedar.com.

[4] https://www.valuepenguin.com/alternative-medicine-survey.

[5] Please note: The Plantable Reboot program is non-refundable. It is recommended that all customers contact their HSA provider prior to the purchase of the program to verify coverage as HSA program requirements may vary across the USA.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116930