Understanding existing capabilities is key to making best use of data

Businesses may recognize the value that data offers them, but research shows the wrong culture and a lack of skills are holding them back from becoming truly data driven.

Being better able to measure data literacy and hence improve training could help solve the problems, according to online assessment provider Questionmark.

New research has found that just a quarter (26.5%) of firms have created data-driven organizations. Even fewer (19.3%) have been able to establish a data culture. Nine tenths (91.9%) say that cultural and people factors are the main challenges to this.1

To tackle this, Questionmark believes that companies need to have a clearer understanding of their starting point, the existing data literacy within their workforces, by assessing employee skill bases. Training programs could be developed to plug gaps.

John Kleeman, Founder of Questionmark, said: "Data offers businesses huge opportunities, but it requires the right culture and skills to become truly data driven. Assessing skill bases allows employers to understand where training is needed. It also gives them data to inform decision-making on deploying resources, moving and promoting people and for future recruitment."

Questionmark has published A Data-Driven Approach to Closing the Skills Gap to help businesses use assessments to generate data which helps address skills gaps. It has also produced Modern Skills for 2022, which outlines the capabilities companies need to handle volatility in the months ahead.

About Questionmark

Questionmark unlocks performance through reliable and secure online assessments.

Questionmark provides a secure enterprise-grade assessment platform and professional services to leading organizations around the world, delivered with care and unequalled expertise. Its full-service online assessment tool and professional services help customers to improve their performance and meet their compliance requirements. Questionmark enables organizations to unlock their potential by delivering assessments which are valid, reliable, fair and defensible.

Questionmark offers secure powerful integration with other LMS, LRS and proctoring services making it easy to bring everything together in one place. Questionmark's cloud-based assessment management platform offers rapid deployment, scalability for high-volume test delivery, 24/7 support, and the peace-of-mind of secure, audited U.S., Australian and European-based data centres.

__________________________ 1 https://www.newvantage.com/_files/ugd/e5361a_ad5a8b3da8254a71807d2dccdb0844be.pdf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220316005629/en/

Contacts:

US: Kristin Bernor, head of brand comms: Kristin.bernor@questionmark.com +1 203.349.6438

UK: Gareth Streeter: gareth.streeter@fourteenforty.uk +44 7734 251 496

Australia and New Zealand: Chelsea Dowd: chelsea.dowd@questionmark.com +61 2 8073 0527