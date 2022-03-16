Snow authorized as a third-party tool vendor accepted by Oracle License Management Services

March 16, 2022-- Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence, today announced that it has been verified as a third-party tool vendor for Oracle Database and Oracle Database Options. Oracle's verification allows organizations to submit Snow usage data to License Management Services (LMS) and Global Licensing Advisory Services (GLAS) as an alternative to Oracle measurement tools, in the event of a compliance issue or official audit.

Snow is among only a handful of other Oracle verified third-party vendors. These third-party vendors undergo rigorous testing to ensure that the output meets Oracle's requirements for software licensing information. By selecting an Oracle-verified solution such as Snow's, organizations can achieve greater visibility, insights and management over their complex Oracle environments while minimizing the risk of time-consuming or inaccurate usage reports during contract negotiations or audit proceedings.

"Organizations are continuously trying to untangle the complexity associated with their technology ecosystems, especially as silos between software, hardware, SaaS and cloud continue to grow," said Christian den Boer, Product Director at Snow. "By achieving this Oracle Database and Database Options verification, we are providing our customers with yet another opportunity to ease the burden of these inherent complexities. This has been an essential part of our approach for achieving technology intelligence across the whole IT ecosystem, and we're excited to take another step towards realizing this vision with this latest verification."

Snow enables organizations to gain transparency into and better govern their technology investments. This includes specific capabilities designed to help manage Oracle environments. With Snow's Oracle features, organizations can use insights to rightsize virtualization technologies with the appropriate Oracle license policy for soft and hard partitioned environments and better understand changes in compliance positions. Snow's technology can also provide recommendations on appropriate database editions and number of processor or named user license requirements to limit potential wasted spend.

Being designated as a verified third-party tool, Oracle has determined that Snow's solution is able to provide output that is identical to Oracle's own tooling and will formally accept this data as a substitute to its own. However, a report from a verified vendor does not replace an Oracle license audit or revoke Oracle's contractual right to perform one. Oracle will still analyze the usage data gathered from any tool and generate a compliance statement.

For more information on how to manage your Oracle investment, please visit https://www.snowsoftware.com/solutions/oracle-license-management.

About Snow Software

Snow Software is changing the way organizations understand and manage their technology consumption. Our technology intelligence platform provides comprehensive visibility and contextual insight across software, SaaS, hardware and cloud. With Snow, IT leaders can effectively optimize resources, enhance performance and enable operational agility in a hybrid world. To learn more, visit www.snowsoftware.com.

