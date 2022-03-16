Flexible platform helps companies in retail, hospitality, facilities management, transportation and other industries simplify their most complex operational challenges

mpro5 Inc., the leader in workflow management and automation, today announced its launch into the North American market with a strategy of enabling businesses to collect and leverage real-time data to simplify their most complex operational challenges. Businesses in retail, hospitality, facilities management, transportation and other industries areusing mpro5's highly configurable workflows to achieve greater visibility, improved productivity and increased compliance, delivering strong return on investment.

mpro5 Inc. is building on its 25+ years of experience in Europe and the Middle East and is establishing a North American headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina. Mark Self is leading the North American operations as president and CEO.

Research from The Business Reality Check found operational complexity is a top barrier for businesses, with "the overall difficulty of getting things done" and "lack of employee engagement" cited as top concerns by CIOs and operations, finance and customer experience leaders. Businesses can overcome these hurdles using mpro5's configurable, easy-to-scale software to deliver:

Improved productivity from automation of repetitive tasks

Greater business intelligence by collecting actionable real-time, dynamic data from users and IoT sensors and cameras, turning it into insights

Increased compliance with local, state, federal and industry regulations

Higher customer satisfaction by providing visibility into real-time issues across the business and resolving them quickly

Lower risk and cost avoidance through evidence compliance

In retail, for example, mpro5 turns rote, repetitive processes, such as paper-based logbooks, into fully digitized workflows that provide visibility throughout the enterprise. It can also help retailers effectively resolve unplanned incidents, such as spills and trip hazards. mpro5 provides a digital record of incident resolution, dramatically lowering false claims. By digitizing these processes and giving employees the technology to do their jobs better, mpro5 helps improve employee engagement and, ultimately, the customer experience.

mpro5's customer base represents more than 160,000 users, 250,000 sites, 50 million flows and 100 million jobs completed across nearly 100 businesses throughout the world. Customers include:

Tesco - The top 10 global retailer utilizes mpro5 to manage and digitize 160 logbooks across 3,000 sites and 130,000 employees. mpro5 has helped Tesco reduce the total amount of operational checks required by 63 percent.

- The top 10 global retailer utilizes mpro5 to manage and digitize 160 logbooks across 3,000 sites and 130,000 employees. mpro5 has helped Tesco reduce the total amount of operational checks required by 63 percent. Compass Group - A top 5 multinational facilities management provider, Compass uses mpro5 across the UK, Sweden and Denmark in more than 15,000 sites to monitor catering operations, carry out brand standards checks, and monitor recycling.

- A top 5 multinational facilities management provider, Compass uses mpro5 across the UK, Sweden and Denmark in more than 15,000 sites to monitor catering operations, carry out brand standards checks, and monitor recycling. Northern Trains - A premier UK railway operator uses mpro5 to log and prove train and station cleaning across its 478 stations and 1,000+ vehicles. mpro5 has put Northern Trains ahead of its competitors, allowing the rail company to be the first franchise to comply with the newly required Service Quality Regimes.

- A premier UK railway operator uses mpro5 to log and prove train and station cleaning across its 478 stations and 1,000+ vehicles. mpro5 has put Northern Trains ahead of its competitors, allowing the rail company to be the first franchise to comply with the newly required Service Quality Regimes. NHS Trusts - As the UK's national healthcare provider, the NHS and its network of trusts are heavily focused on patient experience and care. NHS trusts use mpro5 across large estates to manage multiple sites, buildings and clinics that require maintenance and compliance checks, as well as handling large numbers of reactive issues. Key compliance audits include The National Standards of Healthcare Cleanliness as well as HTM01 Waste Management Reports.

"Businesses today need help solving their biggest day-to-day operational challenges, whether that be ensuring their bathrooms are always sparkling or that the food they are serving meets the quality and safety parameters they have specified," said Self. "By modernizing their processes using actionable real-time, dynamic data and a configurable platform tailored to their specific needs, mpro5 has become their trusted partner in powering productivity across the enterprise."

To learn more about mpro5, visit www.mpro5.com.

About mpro5

mpro5 is the leader in workflow management and automation, powering productivity for businesses in industries such as retail, hospitality, facilities management, transportation and healthcare. We help businesses improve operational effectiveness, ensure process compliance, and drive productivity gains and cost savings across the enterprise.

Our configurable software solutions enable the quick implementation of tailored, digital processes, helping to turn complex jobs, workflows and scheduling into simple, effective and continuously compliant processes. We turn real-time, dynamic data into actionable insights, enabling companies to seamlessly manage and automate their most challenging operational pain points.

mpro5 is a wholly owned subsidiary of Crimson Tide, PLC (LSE AIM:TIDE) and has offices in North America, UK, and Ireland. www.mpro5.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220316005257/en/

Contacts:

Calysto Communications Contact:

Danielle Matthews

dmatthews@calysto.com

O: 404-266-2060, ext. 27