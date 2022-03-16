Frost & Sullivan Commends ServicePower for its Forward-thinking Approach to Field Service Management With Its ServicePower Enterprise Suite

The ServicePower Enterprise Suite provides hard-dollar benefits and offers a unique modular approach to its portfolio design.

SAN ANTONIO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently evaluated the North American field service management industry, and based on its analysis, recognizes ServicePower with the 2021 North American Field Service Management Customer Value Leadership Award. As a leader in optimizing customer value, the company anticipates and addresses the evolving role and composition of the field service workforce as well as the increasingly sophisticated demands of the end consumer. ServicePower also augments its successful direct sales channel with an expanding collection of distribution partners, giving customers the choice of interacting with the channel they prefer to enhance their purchase experience. The company maintains a dynamic technology implementation roadmap and incorporates powerful technologies based on customer need, including leveraging AI for scheduling and parts prediction, augmented reality to assist remote techs and adjusters, and IoT integration for more predictive and proactive service.

ServicePower's field service management suite is comprised of nine modules built around three different types of workforce - employed technicians, third-party contractors, and a blended workforce - recognizing that the needs of each will differ and cannot be treated as one homogenous whole. The modules include:

ServiceScheduling, ServiceMobility, and ServiceEmpowerment for customers with employed workforces.

ServiceOnboarding, ServiceDispatch, and ServiceClaims for customers with third-party contractors.

ServiceInsight for customers with a blended workforce.

ServicePortal and ServiceStats for all customers.

Jeanine Sterling, Frost&Sullivan industry director, said, "ServicePower implements a user-focused product development roadmap, commits to cutting-edge technologies, and provides positive hard-dollar business impacts to minimize churn and optimize customers' post-sale experience."

ServicePower's gross customer retention rate in 2020 was an impressive 99%, signaling a high level of customer satisfaction. Its ecosystem of services partners includes top global consultiing firms and advanced technology vendors. As these relationships deepen, additional new channel and technology parterships are being evaluated, positioning ServicePower to continue as a key player in the dynamic and growing field service management market.

"The company focuses on mobile access, well-executed expansion into new markets, timely introduction of new capabilities, and partnerships that augment geographic coverage and technological expertise to provide deep customer value," explained Sterling. With strong overall performance, ServicePower earns Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Customer Value Leadership Award in the field service management market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About ServicePower

ServicePower is a leading field service management software company focused on providing an exceptional customer experience, while delivering significant operational efficiencies. Trusted by field service organizations around the world such as GE Appliances, LG, AIG, Allstate, and Siemens, ServicePower offers the only SaaS platform that helps companies efficiently manage both employed and contracted workforces. ServicePower also offers a fully managed network of contracted service providers to enable on-demand field service delivery in urban and hard-to-reach locations across North America and Europe.

