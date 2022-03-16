Wuhan General Group, Inc.: M2Bio Sciences Attending Master Investor Show in London, UK

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("WGG' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health therapeutic research is pleased to share the following update:

M2Bio Sciences is pleased to announce that CEO Jeff Robinson and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anna Morera Leralta will be attending the Master Investor Show in London, UK at the Business Design Centre, Saturday, 19 March 2022.

The event will host approximately 5000 attendees throughout the day and feature investment categories ranging from biotechnology, longevity, regenerative medicine, AI, blockchain, agronomics and many more. The show will also feature the latest insights from well-known personalities in the UK investment industry. Jeff Robinson and Dr. Anna Morera Leralta will meet with retail and institutional investors, academics and speakers Jim Mellon, with whom Dr. Anna Morera Leralta completed an internship in London in 2016 and Dr. Greg Bailey of Juvenescence.

"Both Dr. Anna and I are very excited to attend our fifth Master Investor Show. Expanding our knowledge base and networking is so very important, not to mention being able to attend an event in person finally! We would like to extend an invitation to all our friends in London to join us and meet up for a coffee." said Jeff Robinson - CEO

Jeff is currently in London (March 16 - March 22) and can be reached at jeff@m2bio.co

Master Investor annually host their flagship event, 'The Master Investor Show', introducing private investors to a day filled with networking opportunities, presentations and professional guidance from the leading companies and best experts within the financial and investment sectors. Covering various industries, this event caters to a wide audience and is definitely not one to be missed.

Master Investor Show also provides access to the broadest spectrum of investment opportunities to be found; from Trusts and Funds to Small Cap Companies and beyond to Start-Ups in the early stages of fund raising. Meet and hear from experts about what they are investing in and why.

You can get tickets here or if you can't make it it can be viewed via livestream here.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M2Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M2bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso, and Liviana brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

Publicly traded company (OTC Pink: WUHN)

Visit Website

Contact via E-mail

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on YouTube

Follow us on Instagram

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M2Bio Sciences, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/693318/M2Bio-Sciences-Attending-Master-Investor-Show-in-London-UK