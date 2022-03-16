FiberLight Powers Resound Networks to Take Advantage of Rural Digital Opportunity Funds to Enable Wireless Service in New Texas Markets

FiberLight is enabling ISPs like Resound to bridge the digital divide in new communities

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2022 / FiberLight , LLC, a fiber infrastructure provider with more than 20 years of experience building and operating mission-critical, high-bandwidth networks, today announced that it is partnering with Resound Networks , a internet service provider (ISP) based out of Pampa, TX, to enable Resound to fully leverage their RDOF funding in order to enter new Texas markets where it will be able to offer high speed broadband solutions. The joint work between FiberLight and Resound Networks will assist in closing the digital divide across some of Texas' most rural communities.

FiberLight's new 100G fiber ring from Houston to Dallas supports an extensive Microwave Wireless network build and provides two large Data Center drop points to enable Resound to expand and strengthen their service offerings.

The digital divide is wider than ever with the increased need for high-capacity connectivity in homes to support remote working, remote learning, and the continual rise in connected devices. As data consumption accelerates, there is often insufficient capacity to support these high demands. RDOF funding has created an opportunity for companies like Resound to enter new markets to bridge this divide. FiberLight, with its existing high-bandwidth fiber infrastructure and extensive experience helping companies effectively use their funding, is positioned to help ISPs take full advantage of their funding to bring new broadband solutions to these communities.

"We are pleased that our partnership with Resound is helping them serve their customers in these new markets who have a pressing need for capacity. Using a provider like FiberLight that already has the infrastructure, expertise, and experience enables ISPs like Resound to bring service to market quickly and economically," said Chris Rabii, Chief Executive Officer at FiberLight.

"FiberLight has been a trusted partner to help us enter new markets to meet the growing demand for high-capacity services for our customers," said Tyson Curtis, Chief Executive Officer at Resound. "By working with FiberLight, we can stay focused on giving our customers high-quality connectivity and service excellence to ensure their satisfaction."

FiberLight enables ISPs to use their funding resources to deploy a multitude of solutions in their communities. With the changing landscape that calls for ever-increasing high-capacity connectivity and mobile data, FiberLight, with existing infrastructure and expertise, is positioned to help ISPs face this challenge head-on.

About FiberLight

FiberLight designs, builds, and deploys mission-critical high bandwidth networks to ignite our client's digital transformation. With 17,000 route miles of fiber networks and 78,000 pre-qualified near-net buildings, FiberLight operates in over 30 metropolitan areas in the U.S. Our service portfolio includes high-capacity Ethernet and Wave Transport Services, Cloud Connect , Dedicated Internet Access , Dark Fiber and Wireless Backhaul serving domestic and international telecom companies, wireless, wireline, cable and cloud providers as well as key players across enterprise, government, and education. For more information, visit fiberlight.com or follow us on Twitter @FiberLight_LLC .

About Resound Networks

Resound Networks was founded in 2015 as a rural focused ISP determined to help close the digital divide. The company is based in Pampa, Texas and its carrier class network provides coverage to over 300,000 homes throughout Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. Resound has plans to expand its network coverage to multiple neighboring states beginning in 2022. For more information visit www.resoundnetworks.com

