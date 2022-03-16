Company continues to expand its executive team with former Shift Technology, SAP and Adobe executive Don Matejko

PRO Unlimited, the Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) platform provider, today announced Don Matejko has joined as its Chief Revenue Officer to drive new growth and expansion revenue across PRO's portfolio. He will evolve PRO's go-to-market strategy to penetrate the Global 2000 and beyond, as well as meet increasing customer demand for the company's IWM platform.

Matejko has been instrumental in designing and scaling high performance revenue teams, ranging from large organizations to privately held technology companies. Additionally, he has a deep knowledge of leveraging the customer journey and unique buying experience to align both service-driven and SaaS models within hyper-growth markets.

"Don possesses a wealth of expertise in transforming how companies go to market while increasing their market share across multiple regions," said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO of PRO Unlimited. "As we enter into our next phase of growth, Don's unparalleled expertise in architecting world-class sales organizations will be an immense asset. His leadership will be critical as we transform and modernize the contingent workforce industry with the only holistic Integrated Workforce Management platform."

Prior to PRO, Matejko served as a senior executive leader at some of the world's most notable brands. Most recently, he was the Chief Revenue Officer of worldwide field operations for Shift Technology. Before that, Matejko was Chief Revenue Officer for Showpad, Executive Senior Vice President at SAP and Senior Vice President at Adobe. He also held numerous roles at Oracle, Business Objects, Siebel Systems and EMC.

"PRO is poised to be the catalyst for change in the contingent workforce management industry. More than ever, contingent labor needs to be treated much more holistically, and as a result, the industry is moving away from multiple point solutions to a comprehensive platform," said Don Matejko, Chief Revenue Officer at PRO Unlimited. "Our Integrated Workforce Management platform revolutionizes how organizations manage their non-employee workforce, including winning and managing talent, driving out costs and anticipating change based on data and intelligence."

Matejko added, "That's why I'm excited to be part of this team and start this journey. With our technology ecosystem, services, partners and people, we are well on our way to establishing PRO as the platform leader for clients worldwide."

Matejko joins PRO on the heels of significant 2021 achievements. Last year, it experienced tremendous growth both organically and through multiple acquisitions including Workforce Logiq, Brainnet, PeopleTicker and WillHire. With nearly 500 clients and a global reach in 119 countries, the organization is primed to become the company of record for the contingent workforce management industry through its integrated and holistic IWM platform, comprised of SaaS, DaaS, Talent Intelligence and Managed Services.

About PRO Unlimited

Serving hundreds of the world's most recognizable brands, PRO Unlimited offers modern workforce management and a partner ecosystem supported by data, software, intelligence and services to meet your flexible workforce needs. PRO's Integrated Workforce Management platform can adapt quickly to regional or industry economic shifts, and provides the speed, scale, flexibility, transparency and expertise to serve as the holistic platform for the modern workforce. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, PRO has helped global brands and organizations achieve operational and financial success for more than 30 years. http://www.prounlimited.com

