DGAP-News: IBN Immigration Solutions
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Make Namibia your New Home through Property Investment (By Andreas Krensel and Lauren Daniels)
With its breath-taking landscapes, strong democratic governance and amenities on par with international standards of living, Namibia's new estate investment opportunity may be the solace you've been seeking
With its breath-taking landscapes, strong democratic governance and amenities on par with international standards of living, Namibia's new estate investment opportunity may be the solace you've been seeking.
A leading estate developer in Walvis Bay (https://bit.ly/363hqrs) has come to an agreement with the Namibian Ministry of Home Affairs and the Immigration Board to create a project that will drive Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Namibia. Namibia has always been friendly when it comes to inviting FDI, with tax incentives available for investors in some sectors, such as manufacturing. Walvis Bay Harbour has also recently been upgraded, cementing the country further as an investment gateway into Africa. German nationals coming to Namibia feel particularly welcome as German and English are two of Namibia's main languages and the country boasts a large German expatriate network.
Overview
The processing duration is around five weeks and a detailed business plan is not necessary for submission in this case. The main applicant will then qualify for a work permit for up to five years, with an option for renewal and an eventual path to permanent residence in Namibia if all conditions are met after seven years. As the main applicant, your work permit permissions will make it possible for your spouse and dependents to live with you in Namibia.
The properties and prices are listed in full on our website but to whet your appetite slightly, here are some of the benefits of living on this gorgeous estate:
1. If you are an avid golfer, you could walk out of your front door and onto the green,
2. If your parents accompany you and are of retirement age (60 and older), the estate boasts a hospital and a hospice for residents,
3. Applicant levies are not tied to the maintenance of the golf course,
4. The estate also includes a hotel, casino, pet-friendly recreational parks and a shopping mall on the premises,
5. If your children are joining you, an international Curro school is being built just outside the estate to accommodate their educational needs,
6. Tax can be claimed back on the purchase of your property,
7. You may rent out your property on a long-term basis,
8. And if you are running a business, you may continue to do so from within Namibia - your business location is not limited to Walvis Bay.
Visa Requirements and Application
The online process for visa submissions can be tricky if you're not familiar with utilising online portals. At IBN Immigration Solutions, we can offer you our assistance during your online submission. With over twenty years of experience expediting visa submissions, allow us to handle the administration so that you can focus on settling into your new place of
Contact the immigration experts at IBN Immigration Solutions today (https://bit.ly/3N6jTT1) and make Namibia your new place of peace.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of IBN Immigration Solutions.
16.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IBN Immigration Solutions
|Germany
|EQS News ID:
|1304485
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1304485 16.03.2022