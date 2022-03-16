Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (UEM) is managed by Charles Jillings at specialist investment firm ICM Group. He strongly believes the trust's portfolio is undervalued and is encouraged by the recent earnings reports from the majority of UEM's investee companies. The trust has generated robust absolute and relative performance compared with the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over the last 12 months. Jillings continues to invest for the medium to long term in companies with attractive business models and avoids short-term 'noise' in global stock markets. UEM's dividend is more than fully covered by portfolio income and the manager says his confidence in the trust's prospects is reinforced by the board's regular repurchases of UEM's shares.

