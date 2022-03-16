North Highland Acquires Decooda to Accelerate Data-Driven Insights

Proven platform leverages unstructured data to determine customer preferences

ATLANTA, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, has acquired Decooda, a Forrester-recognized scalable data platform that uses cognitive psychology, deep learning, and AI to accurately analyze customer interactions and reveal critical insights across numerous channels in real-time.

The acquisition gives North Highland an unrivaled advantage to leverage rich insights quickly from data and supports the firm's strategy to embed technology and data into change and transformation initiatives for clients.

"We are invested in helping our clients navigate complex transformations," said Alex Bombeck, CEO of North Highland. "Decooda tells us the 'why' behind what motivates customers or employees alike, enabling us to help companies design exceptional experiences for their constituents that generate profitable returns. It accelerates our client's ability to find the needle in the haystack of data and quickly translate insights to actions."

"We are excited to join North Highland to enable richer data-driven and evidence-based decisions that bring people to the center of any transformation," said David Johnson, founder of Decooda. "Embedding Decooda into North Highland's services will enrich customer and employee experiences and allow for greater differentiation for our clients."

This leading-edge platform recognized in the Forrester Wave, reveals critical intent patterns that specify which aspects of the product or experience matter most to customers or employees. By detecting sentiment, emotions and cognitive states, businesses can turn insight about a product or brand into tangible outcomes.

"Companies traditionally lean in on hard financial statistics, often missing critical leading indicators from unstructured data to determine if those metrics are achievable. That's where Decooda's technology is unparalleled: it allows us to find insights earlier and faster than retrospective financial data allowing companies to adapt more quickly to changing conditions," said Dwight Specht, vice president and head of product at North Highland.

Additionally, Decooda shortens the window to data aggregation and deep insights to days versus weeks. With industry-specific models built in, such as telecom, retail and hospitality, North Highland can load data to better determine trends, intent, and insights.

About North Highland

North Highland makes change happen, helping businesses transform by placing people at the heart of every decision. It's how lasting progress is made. With our blend of workforce, customer, and operational expertise, we're recognized as the world's leading transformation consultancy. We break new ground today, so tomorrow is easier to navigate. Founded in 1992, North Highland is regularly named one of the best places to work. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 3,500 experts?in?50+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.?

For more information, visit? www.northhighland.com ?or connect with us on? LinkedIn ,? Twitter , Instagram , and? Facebook .

Media contact:

Lucia Gomez

404-975-6445

lucia.gomez@northhighland.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1767271/Alex_Bombeck.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1426264/NH_Logo__Primary_Horizontal_Large_Logo.jpg